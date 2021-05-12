Business First Bancshares, Inc. (BFST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (BFST) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BFST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $23.01, the dividend yield is 2.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BFST was $23.01, representing a -7.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.95 and a 130.1% increase over the 52 week low of $10.

BFST is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BFST's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.83. Zacks Investment Research reports BFST's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -.24%, compared to an industry average of 24.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BFST Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

