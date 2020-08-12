Business First Bancshares, Inc. (BFST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (BFST) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BFST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that BFST has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.97, the dividend yield is 2.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BFST was $14.97, representing a -43.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.64 and a 63.25% increase over the 52 week low of $9.17.

BFST is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BFST's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.27. Zacks Investment Research reports BFST's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -15.28%, compared to an industry average of -19.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BFST Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

