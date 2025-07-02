Business First Bancshares, Inc. Scheduled to Release Second Quarter Financial Results on July 28, 2025

Business First Bancshares will release Q2 financial results on July 28, 2025, with a conference call at 9:00 a.m. CST.

Business First Bancshares, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on July 28, 2025, at 7:00 a.m. CST. A conference call and webcast to discuss these results will follow at 9:00 a.m. CST on the same day. Interested parties can join the call using a toll-free number or via a live webcast on their website. As of March 31, 2024, the company, through its subsidiary b1BANK, reported $7.8 billion in assets and provides various banking services in Louisiana and Texas. The bank has received accolades including the 2024 Mastercard “Innovation Award” and recognition from American Banker Magazine.

Potential Positives

Business First Bancshares, Inc. will be releasing its financial results for the second quarter, indicating transparency and accountability to stakeholders.

The scheduled conference call and webcast provide a platform for executive management to engage with investors and analysts, enhancing communication and investor relations.

The company's substantial asset base of $7.8 billion reflects strong financial stability and growth potential.

b1BANK's recognition as a 2024 Mastercard “Innovation Award” winner and a multiyear recipient of American Banker Magazine’s “Best Banks to Work For” underscores its commitment to excellence and innovation in the banking sector.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Business First Bancshares release its Q2 2025 financial results?

Business First Bancshares will release its Q2 2025 financial results on July 28, 2025, at 7:00 a.m. CST.

How can I participate in the Business First Bancshares conference call?

You can join the conference call by dialing 1-800-715-9871 and using conference ID 2799880.

Is there a webcast for the financial results discussion?

Yes, the webcast can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jqbmtwns on July 28, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. CST.

Where can I find the accompanying slide presentation?

The slide presentation will be available on the b1BANK website at https://www.b1bank.com/shareholder-info on the presentation day.

What awards has b1BANK received recently?

b1BANK is a 2024 Mastercard “Innovation Award” winner and multiple-year winner of “Best Banks to Work For” by American Banker Magazine.

$BFST Insider Trading Activity

$BFST insiders have traded $BFST stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BFST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICK D. DAY purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $38,195

GREG ROBERTSON (EVP and CFO) sold 1,086 shares for an estimated $25,759

ROLFE H. JR. MCCOLLISTER purchased 680 shares for an estimated $15,911

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BFST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $BFST stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



BATON ROUGE, La., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business First Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: BFST), the parent company of b1BANK, announced today that it is scheduled to release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, before market open on Monday, July 28, 2025, at 7:00 a.m. CST. Executive management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss results on the same day (Monday, July 28, 2025) at 9:00 a.m. CST.





Interested parties may attend the call by dialing toll-free 1-800-715-9871 (North America only), conference ID 2799880 or asking for the Business First Bancshares conference call.





The live webcast can be found at



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ jqbmtwns



. On the day of the presentation, the corresponding slide presentation will be available to view on the b1BANK website at



https://www.b1bank.com/shareholder-info



.







About Business First Bancshares, Inc.







As of March 31, 2024, Business First Bancshares, Inc., (Nasdaq: BFST) through its banking subsidiary b1BANK, has $7.8 billion in assets, $7.1 billion in assets under management through b1BANK's affiliate Smith Shellnut Wilson, LLC (SSW) (excludes $0.9 billion of b1BANK assets managed by SSW) and operates Banking Centers and Loan Production Offices in markets across Louisiana and Texas providing commercial and personal banking products and services. b1BANK is a 2024 Mastercard "Innovation Award" winner and multiyear winner of



American Banker Magazine’s



"Best Banks to Work For." Visit b1BANK.com for more information.











Media Contact:



Misty Albrecht





b1BANK





225.286.7879







Misty.Albrecht@b1BANK.com

























Investor Relations Contact:







Gregory Robertson





337.721.2701







Gregory.Robertson@b1BANK.com







Matt Sealy





225.388.6116





Matt.Sealy@b1BANK.com







