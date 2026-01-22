Business First Bancshares, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Business First Bancshares, Inc. (BFST) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $21.01 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $15.14 million, or $0.51 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Business First Bancshares, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $23.52 million or $0.79 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to $83.09 million from $77.59 million last year.

Business First Bancshares, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $21.01 Mln. vs. $15.14 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.71 vs. $0.51 last year. -Revenue: $83.09 Mln vs. $77.59 Mln last year.

