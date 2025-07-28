Business First Bancshares, Inc. Q2 Profit Climbs, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Business First Bancshares, Inc. (BFST) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $20.75 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $15.86 million, or $0.63 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.0% to $114.85 million from $99.87 million last year.

Business First Bancshares, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $20.75 Mln. vs. $15.86 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.70 vs. $0.63 last year. -Revenue: $114.85 Mln vs. $99.87 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.