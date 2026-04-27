Business First Bancshares, Inc. Q1 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Business First Bancshares, Inc. (BFST) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $22.21 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $19.19 million, or $0.65 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Business First Bancshares, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $24.04 million or $0.73 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.7% to $122.49 million from $113.69 million last year.

Business First Bancshares, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $22.21 Mln. vs. $19.19 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.68 vs. $0.65 last year. -Revenue: $122.49 Mln vs. $113.69 Mln last year.

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