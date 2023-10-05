Business First Bancshares (FRA:828) Price Target Increased by 7.53% to 21.67

The average one-year price target for Business First Bancshares (FRA:828) has been revised to 21.67 / share. This is an increase of 7.53% from the prior estimate of 20.15 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.21 to a high of 24.97 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.10% from the latest reported closing price of 17.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 273 funds or institutions reporting positions in Business First Bancshares. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 828 is 0.07%, a decrease of 10.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.50% to 13,009K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 759K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 759K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 828 by 18.82% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 679K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 679K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 828 by 13.19% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 621K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 536K shares, representing an increase of 13.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 828 by 6.07% over the last quarter.

RMBKX - RMB Mendon Financial Services Fund holds 490K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares, representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 828 by 9.05% over the last quarter.

RMB Capital Management holds 490K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares, representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 828 by 18.27% over the last quarter.

