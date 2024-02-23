Business First Bancshares (BFST) Price Target Increased by 9.94% to 28.97

The average one-year price target for Business First Bancshares (NasdaqGS:BFST) has been revised to 28.97 / share. This is an increase of 9.94% from the prior estimate of 26.35 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.26 to a high of 32.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.43% from the latest reported closing price of 21.71 / share.

Business First Bancshares Declares $0.14 Dividend

On January 23, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 15, 2024 will receive the payment on February 28, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $21.71 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.58%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.16%, the lowest has been 1.25%, and the highest has been 4.07%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.78 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 293 funds or institutions reporting positions in Business First Bancshares. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BFST is 0.09%, an increase of 5.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.97% to 13,681K shares. The put/call ratio of BFST is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 759K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 571K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 621K shares, representing a decrease of 8.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFST by 19.83% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 534K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 511K shares, representing an increase of 4.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFST by 20.68% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 494K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 491K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFST by 35.89% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 478K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Business First Bancshares Background Information

Business First Bancshares, Inc., through its banking subsidiary b1BANK, formerly known as Business First Bank, operates 43 banking centers in markets across Louisiana and in the Dallas, Texas area. b1BANK provides commercial and personal banking, treasury management and wealth solutions services to small to midsize businesses and their owners and employees.

