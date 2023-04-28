Business First Bancshares (BFST) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Business First Bancshares said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $15.78 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.04%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.93%, the lowest has been 1.19%, and the highest has been 4.07%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.54 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 2.04 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 264 funds or institutions reporting positions in Business First Bancshares. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 13.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BFST is 0.08%, a decrease of 11.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 34.93% to 12,550K shares. The put/call ratio of BFST is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.02% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Business First Bancshares is 23.36. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 48.02% from its latest reported closing price of 15.78.

The projected annual revenue for Business First Bancshares is 272MM, an increase of 24.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.75.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 788K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 759K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 623K shares, representing an increase of 17.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFST by 15.73% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 693K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 636K shares, representing an increase of 8.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFST by 0.43% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 564K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 435K shares, representing an increase of 22.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFST by 20.78% over the last quarter.

RMB Capital Management holds 500K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares, representing an increase of 60.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFST by 142.25% over the last quarter.

Business First Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Business First Bancshares, Inc., through its banking subsidiary b1BANK, formerly known as Business First Bank, operates 43 banking centers in markets across Louisiana and in the Dallas, Texas area. b1BANK provides commercial and personal banking, treasury management and wealth solutions services to small to midsize businesses and their owners and employees.

