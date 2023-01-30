Business First Bancshares (BFST) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Business First Bancshares said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the most recent share price of $20.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 2.34%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.33% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Business First Bancshares is $28.15. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $29.92. The average price target represents an increase of 37.33% from its latest reported closing price of $20.50.

The projected annual revenue for Business First Bancshares is $272MM, an increase of 24.60%. The projected annual EPS is $2.75, an increase of 17.74%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 233 funds or institutions reporting positions in Business First Bancshares. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.43%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BFST is 0.0926%, an increase of 5.9013%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.29% to 9,301K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 635,888 shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 656,435 shares, representing a decrease of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFST by 1.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 622,921 shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 434,532 shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 457,857 shares, representing a decrease of 5.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFST by 3.85% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 420,105 shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 450,011 shares, representing a decrease of 7.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFST by 2.05% over the last quarter.

EJF Capital holds 379,031 shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 382,060 shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFST by 7.05% over the last quarter.

Business First Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Business First Bancshares, Inc., through its banking subsidiary b1BANK, formerly known as Business First Bank, operates 43 banking centers in markets across Louisiana and in the Dallas, Texas area. b1BANK provides commercial and personal banking, treasury management and wealth solutions services to small to midsize businesses and their owners and employees.

