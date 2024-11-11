Business Engineering Corp Reports Strong Q2 Profits

Business Engineering Corporation (JP:4828) has released an update.
Business Engineering Corporation, listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, reported a 14.3% increase in both operating and ordinary profits for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to the same period last year. The company’s net sales grew by 2.9%, reflecting steady performance amid market fluctuations. The capital adequacy ratio improved to 72.9%, indicating strong financial health.
