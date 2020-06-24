Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, which provides commercial data analytics services, announced terms for its IPO on Wednesday. In its latest filing, the company also added 16 underwriters.



The Short Hills, NJ-based company plans to raise $1.3 billion by offering 65.8 million shares at a price range of $19 to $21. Insiders Cannae, Black Knight, and CC Capital plan to invest $400 million in a concurrent private placement at 98.5% of the IPO price. At the midpoint of the proposed range, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings would command a market value of $8.0 billion.



Dun & Bradstreet Holdings was founded in 1841 and booked $1.6 billion in revenue for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020. It plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol DNB. Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan, Barclays, Citi, Credit Suisse, HSBC, Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets, Wells Fargo Securities, Deutsche Bank, BMO Capital Markets, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and TD Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal. It is expected to price during the week of June 29, 2020.



The article Business analytics provider Dun & Bradstreet sets terms for $1.3 billion IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



