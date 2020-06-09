Dun & Bradstreet, which provides commercial data analytics services, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $1.0 billion in an initial public offering.



The company was taken private in February 2019 by an investor consortium led by shareholders Cannae Holdings (NYSE: CNNE), Black Knight (NYSE: BKI), and CC Capital Managment.



The Short Hills, NJ-based company was founded in 1841 and booked $1.6 billion in revenue for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020. It plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol DNB. Dun & Bradstreet filed confidentially on January 24, 2020. Goldman Sachs and BofA Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

The article Business analytics provider Dun & Bradstreet files for a $1 billion IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



