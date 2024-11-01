Bushveld Minerals Finalizes Vanchem Sale to Boost Resilience

Bushveld Minerals (GB:BMN) has released an update.

Bushveld Minerals has completed the sale of its Vanchem vanadium processing plant, meeting all necessary conditions including regulatory approval. This strategic move aims to strengthen Bushveld’s business resilience, despite Vanchem’s reported financial losses last year. The transaction is set to take effect on November 7, 2024.

