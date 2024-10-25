News & Insights

Bushveld Minerals Adjusts Production Amid Liquidity Challenges

October 25, 2024 — 09:27 am EDT

Bushveld Minerals (GB:BMN) has released an update.

Bushveld Minerals has initiated a controlled slowdown in production at its Vametco plant due to liquidity challenges, pending further funding from an imminent Vanchem sale. As a result, the company has withdrawn its 2024 production guidance. An update on these developments is expected in the company’s upcoming Q3 2024 Operational Update.

