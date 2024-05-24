Bushveld Clarifies Vanchem Sale Amid Shareholder Concerns

Bushveld Minerals (GB:BMN) has released an update.

Bushveld Minerals Limited has addressed concerns and corrected misinformation regarding the proposed sale of its subsidiary Vanchem, emphasizing the transaction’s necessity to avoid insolvency. The company clarified its financial position, the rationale behind rejecting alternative funding options, and outlined the potential benefits and consequences of the Vanchem Disposal for shareholders. Additionally, Bushveld has defended the terms of the deal, stressing its importance for the company’s financial stability and future focus on the Vametco turnaround.

