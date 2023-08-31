Bushiroad (7803) Price Target Decreased by 42.97% to 744.60

The average one-year price target for Bushiroad (7803) has been revised to 744.60 / share. This is an decrease of 42.97% from the prior estimate of 1,305.60 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 737.30 to a high of 766.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 64.37% from the latest reported closing price of 453.00 / share.

Bushiroad Maintains 0.99% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.99%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bushiroad. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7803 is 0.01%, an increase of 9.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.77% to 403K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 145K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 139K shares, representing an increase of 4.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7803 by 27.51% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 125K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 29K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7803 by 6.19% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 26K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 22K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 65.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7803 by 267.09% over the last quarter.

