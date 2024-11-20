News & Insights

Stocks

Buscando Resources Expands Private Placement Offering

November 20, 2024 — 07:39 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Buscando Resources Corp (TSE:BRCO.X) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Buscando Resources Corp has increased its private placement offering by 20%, aiming to raise $600,000 through the sale of 6,000,000 units. Each unit includes one common share and a warrant, with proceeds earmarked for administrative expenses and potential exploration of the Foggy Mountain Copper Project.

For further insights into TSE:BRCO.X stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.