Buscando Resources Expands Private Placement Offering

Buscando Resources Corp has increased its private placement offering by 20%, aiming to raise $600,000 through the sale of 6,000,000 units. Each unit includes one common share and a warrant, with proceeds earmarked for administrative expenses and potential exploration of the Foggy Mountain Copper Project.

