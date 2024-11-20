Buscando Resources Expands Private Placement Offering

Buscando Resources Corp (TSE:BRCO.X) has released an update.
Buscando Resources Corp has increased its private placement offering by 20%, aiming to raise $600,000 through the sale of 6,000,000 units. Each unit includes one common share and a warrant, with proceeds earmarked for administrative expenses and potential exploration of the Foggy Mountain Copper Project.
