Bus torched in Ivory Coast as election tensions run high

By midday the protest had died down and traffic was flowing normally under the supervision of a police patrol. Other districts of Abidjan were calm.

Opposition groups insist the president must stand down after serving two terms, in accordance with the law, but Ouattara says the new constitution, adopted in 2016, acted as a reset button, allowing him to run again.

The race was expected to be hotly contested even before Ouattara announced his candidacy. The vote is seen as a test of stability for a country still recovering from a brief civil war following his first election win in 2010.

(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Hereward Holland and Angus MacSwan)

((alessandra.prentice@thomsonreuters.com; +380 44 244 9150; Reuters Messaging: alessandra.prentice.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.