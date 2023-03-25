NEX

Bus drivers at UK's National Express accept 16.2% pay deal

Credit: REUTERS/SHAUN FELLOWS/SHINE PIX LTD

March 25, 2023 — 10:29 am EDT

Written by James Davey. for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - More than 3,000 bus drivers at a central England division of National Express NEX.L have ended strike action after voting to accept a 16.2% pay rise, the Unite union said on Saturday.

Britain has had waves of disruptive strikes in recent months as hundreds of thousands of transport, health, education and public-sector workers demanded higher wages to keep pace with surging inflation and an accelerating cost of living.

Unite said the pay deal at National Express West Midlands also guarantees the implementation of new terms and conditions agreed last year.

“This is an important win for Unite members. By standing together our members at National Express secured an above inflation pay offer," Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said.

A National Express West Midlands spokesperson said the company was pleased drivers had voted in favour of accepting the offer and apologised to customers for the recent disruption to services.

With UK inflation rising to 10.4% in February, the Bank of England is watching pay settlements closely as it weighs any further rises in interest rates.

(Reporting by James Davey. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NEX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.