News & Insights

US Markets

Bus crashes on highway in New York state; officials report 'mass casualty' event

September 21, 2023 — 02:59 pm EDT

Written by Brendan O'Brien for Reuters ->

Sept 21 (Reuters) - A bus crashed on a highway in New York state on Thursday in what authorities described as a "mass casualty" incident, and CNN reported at least one person was killed. CNN and local media outlets said the bus was carrying members of a high school band.

Few official details were immediately available. But local media reported the crash occurred along Interstate 84 around Wawayanda, about 75 miles (120 km) north of New York City.

An NBC News affiliate said at least 46 people were hurt, five of them critically, and that most of the victims were juveniles.

Rescue authorities in Orange County, New York, said they were dealing with a "bus rollover" that they described as a "mass casualty" incident, without providing details.

Footage from the scene showed the bus had a logo for Regency Buses, a regional bus line that serves New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. The company did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago)

((brendan.obrien@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.