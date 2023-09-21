Bus crashes on highway in New York state; officials report 'mass casualty' event

Sept 21 (Reuters) - A bus crashed on a highway in New York state on Thursday in what authorities described as a "mass casualty" incident, and CNN reported at least one person was killed. CNN and local media outlets said the bus was carrying members of a high school band.

Few official details were immediately available. But local media reported the crash occurred along Interstate 84 around Wawayanda, about 75 miles (120 km) north of New York City.

An NBC News affiliate said at least 46 people were hurt, five of them critically, and that most of the victims were juveniles.

Rescue authorities in Orange County, New York, said they were dealing with a "bus rollover" that they described as a "mass casualty" incident, without providing details.

Footage from the scene showed the bus had a logo for Regency Buses, a regional bus line that serves New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. The company did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago)

((brendan.obrien@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.