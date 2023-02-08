US Markets

Bus crashes into daycare center near Montreal, 5 children injured -CBC News

February 08, 2023 — 11:26 am EST

Written by Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Five children were seriously injured and taken to hospital on Wednesday morning after a bus crashed into a daycare center in the city of Laval, just north of Montreal, Canadian media reported.

The cause or circumstances around the crash were not immediately clear, but the bus driver was taken into custody by Laval police, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp reported.

Details of the injuries or the children's ages were not immediately available, but CBC said that about 80 kids under the age of five attend that daycare facility.

"It's terrible what happened this morning in Laval ... all my thoughts are with the children, with the parents and with the employees," Quebec Premier Francois Legault said.

Laval is located about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) northwest of Montreal in Quebec, Canada's second most populated province.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa Editing by Bill Berkrot)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.