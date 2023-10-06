News & Insights

Bus carrying migrants in Mexico crashes, leaving 17 dead, several injured

October 06, 2023 — 11:09 am EDT

Written by Raul Cortes for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Oct 6 (Reuters) - A bus carrying dozens of mostly Venezuelan migrants in the south of Mexico crashed on Friday, killing 17 people and leaving several more injured, state authorities said.

The bus was on the highway in the southern state of Oaxaca when it overturned, the state's civil protection agency said on social media X.

Pictures from the agency show the bus tipped over along a tight curve in the road.

(Reporting by Raul Cortes; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

