World Markets

Burundi's swears in incoming president, week after predecessor's death

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EVRARD NGENDAKUMANA

Burundi's incoming president Evariste Ndayishimiye, was sworn in on Thursday following the sudden death of his predecessor Pierre Nkurunziza, a live broadcast on state-run television showed.

NAIROBI, June 18 (Reuters) - Burundi's incoming president Evariste Ndayishimiye, was sworn in on Thursday following the sudden death of his predecessor Pierre Nkurunziza, a live broadcast on state-run television showed.

Ndayishimiye, 52, a retired army general, won last month's presidential election for the ruling party, defeating the opposition’s Agathon Rwasa and five others. Before Nkurunziza died earlier this month, he had been due to be sworn in to office in August.

(Editing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 499 1234; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular