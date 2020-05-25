Burundi's ruling party candidate wins presidential election

NAIROBI, May 25 (Reuters) - Burundi's ruling party candidate won a presidential election held last week, securing 68.72% of the vote, the electoral commission said on Monday.

Evariste Ndayishimiye, a retired general, will take over from President Pierre Nkurunziza, after he beat the main opposition candidate Agathon Rwasa, and five others, avoiding a runoff by securing more than 50% of the vote.

(Reporting by Nairobi Newsroom; Editing by Alison Williams)

