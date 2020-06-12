World Markets

Burundi's president-elect to take power immediately after death of former leader

Contributor
Nairobi Newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Evrard Ngendakumana

Burundi's constitutional court has agreed that president-elect Evariste Ndayishimiye should be sworn in immediately following the death of former leader Pierre Nkurunziza, the government said in a statement posted to Twitter on Friday.

NAIROBI, June 12 (Reuters) - Burundi's constitutional court has agreed that president-elect Evariste Ndayishimiye should be sworn in immediately following the death of former leader Pierre Nkurunziza, the government said in a statement posted to Twitter on Friday.

The constitution provides for the speaker of parliament to take over in such a situation. The court ruled, however, that "the interim period is not necessary and that ... Ndayishimiye must be sworn in as soon as possible", the government said.

(Reporting by Nairobi Newsroom; writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((Email:elias.biryabarema@thomsonreuters.com; Tel. +254 20 499 1232; Reuters Messaging: elias.biryabarema.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular