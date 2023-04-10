Burundi's GDP to grow 3.3% in 2023 vs 1.8% last year - IMF

NAIROBI, April 10 (Reuters) - Burundi's economy is forecast to grow 3.3% this year from an estimated 1.8% in 2022, although delayed rains at the end of last year and limited fertiliser supplies will hurt agricultural production, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday.

The fund said it had reached a staff-level agreement with the central African economy on a new 40-month arrangement under IMF's Extended Credit Facility for about $262 million, subject to its executive board's approval.

With a population of 12 million, Burundi's economy is heavily dependent on agriculture revenues, in particular from tea and coffee.

Burundi's economy is only beginning to recover from years of conflict and political upheaval under former leader Pierre Nkurunziza that left key sectors blighted.

It faced a shortage of hard currency in the wake of a 2015 political crisis that prompted donors to suspend aid, but in 2022, the European Union agreed to resume financial support and the United States pledged aid.

(Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Christina Fincher)

