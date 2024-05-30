Buru Energy Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Buru Energy Limited (AU:BRU) has released an update.

Buru Energy Limited has successfully passed all resolutions during its 2024 Annual General Meeting, as reported in the results from the shareholder poll. Key outcomes included the adoption of the remuneration report, the election of a new director, and the approval of additional share placement capacity. Shareholders participated actively, with the detailed voting outcomes available in the official report from Link Market Services.

For further insights into AU:BRU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.