Buru Energy Limited’s Resolutions Passed at General Meeting

Buru Energy Limited (AU:BRU) has released an update.
Buru Energy Limited announced that all resolutions proposed at their General Meeting of Shareholders were passed by poll. The meeting, held in accordance with ASX regulations, saw the ratification of prior share issues and director participation in placements. This development is seen as a positive step for the company’s governance and strategic direction.
