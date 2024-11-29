Buru Energy Director Increases Shareholding Significantly

Buru Energy Limited (AU:BRU) has released an update.

Buru Energy Limited has announced a significant increase in the shareholding of its director, Malcolm King, who acquired 80,645 additional ordinary shares, raising his total to 201,824 shares. This acquisition was part of a share placement approved by shareholders, reflecting potential confidence in the company’s future prospects.

