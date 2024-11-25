Buru Energy Director Acquires Significant Shareholding

Buru Energy Limited (AU:BRU) has released an update.

Buru Energy Limited has announced a significant change in its director’s interest, with David Maxwell acquiring 1,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.0439 per share through an on-market trade. This acquisition marks Maxwell’s first holding of Buru Energy shares, reflecting potential confidence in the company’s future performance.

