Buru Energy Director Acquires Significant Shareholding

Buru Energy Limited (AU:BRU) has released an update.
Buru Energy Limited has announced a significant change in its director’s interest, with David Maxwell acquiring 1,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.0439 per share through an on-market trade. This acquisition marks Maxwell’s first holding of Buru Energy shares, reflecting potential confidence in the company’s future performance.
