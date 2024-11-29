Buru Energy Announces New ASX Securities Quotation

Buru Energy Limited (AU:BRU) has released an update.

Buru Energy Limited has announced the quotation of over 5 million fully paid ordinary securities on the ASX, marking a significant step in their market transactions. This move could attract the attention of investors looking for new opportunities in the energy sector. Keep an eye on Buru Energy as they continue to make strides in the financial market.

