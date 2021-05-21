Burst pipeline causes 2,000 sq metre oil spill on Russia's Yamal -RIA

MOSCOW, May 21 (Reuters) - A burst pipeline on Russia's Yamal peninsula caused oil products to be spilled across an area of up to 2,000 square metres, the RIA news agency cited the emergency services as saying on Friday.

There was no threat of the oil products entering any water bodies and the area has been sealed off, the emergency services said.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by David Goodman )

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.