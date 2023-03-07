Bursa Malaysia, LSE Group to start sustainability reporting platform in April - PM

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

March 07, 2023 — 09:58 pm EST

Written by Rozanna Latiff for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 (Reuters) - Bursa Malaysia BMYS.KL and the London Stock Exchange Group LSEG.L will roll out a centralised sustainability reporting platform from next month to help companies calculate their carbon emissions impact, Malaysia's prime minister said on Wednesday.

Anwar Ibrahim, who is also finance minister, also said a proposed capital gains tax on unlisted shares will not apply to listed shares or initial public offerings in Malaysia.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Martin Petty)

((rozanna.latiff@thomsonreuters.com; +603 2333 8004; Reuters Messaging: @rozlatiff on Twitter))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.