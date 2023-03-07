Bursa Malaysia, LSE Group to start sustainability reporting platform in April - PM

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 (Reuters) - Bursa Malaysia BMYS.KL and the London Stock Exchange Group LSEG.L will roll out a centralised sustainability reporting platform from next month to help companies calculate their carbon emissions impact, Malaysia's prime minister said on Wednesday.

Anwar Ibrahim, who is also finance minister, also said a proposed capital gains tax on unlisted shares will not apply to listed shares or initial public offerings in Malaysia.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Martin Petty)

