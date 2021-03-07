Cryptocurrencies

Burnt Banksy NFT Sells for $380K in ETH

Contributor
Zack Seward CoinDesk
Published
Banksy's "Morons" was bought by a group of crypto artists and burned as a statement.

An original Banksy artwork burned by a group of crypto-savvy artists has sold for 228.69 ETH, or roughly $380,000 at purchase.

The group behind the statement on non-fungible tokens (NFTs) accepted the offer Sunday afternoon Eastern time. The OpenSea sale comes just days after the group physically burned the artwork in a Brooklyn park. An unnamed source told CoinDesk earlier this week that the artists bought the piece for roughly $100,000.

Injective Protocol is the firm behind the Banksy buy. Spokesman Mirza Uddin said the group is still deciding on which charity will receive the proceeds from the NFT sale, though he did say it will be COVID-focused.

Related: IRS Initiates ‘Operation Hidden Treasure’ to Root Out Unreported Crypto Income

“We’re already planning our next event in collaboration with a prominent artist,” Uddin told CoinDesk. “Our aim is to bridge the world of traditional art with the world of NFTs. So, we’ll definitely be doing more to uphold this ethos.”

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    Binance CEO Sees Higher Institutional Uptake for Crypto

    Changpeng Zhao, founder and chief executive officer at Binance Holdings, says the cryptocurrency exchange's user base is "growing very rapidly" and that he's seeing "much higher uptake on institutional adoption" and from "corporate treasury" buyers.

    3 days ago

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular