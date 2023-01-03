Markets
BNR

Burning Rock Says FDA Grants Breakthrough Device Designation For OverC Multi-Cancer Blood Test

January 03, 2023 — 09:36 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Burning Rock (BNR), a company focused on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology, announced Tuesday that its OverC Multi-Cancer Detection Blood Test (MCDBT) has been granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is the third of its kind globally.

Under the FDA's Breakthrough Devices Program, the Breakthrough Device Designation is granted to certain medical devices that provide for more effective treatment or diagnosis of life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating diseases or conditions such as cancer.

OverC MCDBT is intended for early detection of multiple cancer types (esophageal, liver, lung, ovarian, and pancreatic cancers) in adults of either sex, aged 50-75 years old, at average risk for cancer.

Burning Rock received CE mark for its OverC MCDBT manufactured in both the US and China facilities. The FDA Breakthrough Device Designation granted for it would pave the way for a clearer registration path through confirmative performance validation and utility establishment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BNR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.