Burning Rock Biotech Reaffirms FY21 Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) still expects its 2021 revenue to be at or slightly above RMB 500 million.

Despite the COVID challenges, the company's overall business volumes in November and December increased compared to that of September and October. In-hospital testing volumes have continued to grow, with November and December volumes slightly higher than that of September and October.

