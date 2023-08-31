Burning Rock Biotech Q2 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR, BNR.L) reported that its second quarter net loss narrowed to RMB131.2 million or US$18.1 million from RMB262.1 million in the same quarter last year.

On a per share basis, net loss was RMB 1.28 or $0.18 compared to a loss RMB 2.50 prior year.

Quarterly operating expenses were RMB236.1 million or US$32.6 million, representing a 32.2% decrease from RMB348.1 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by budget control measures and headcount reduction aimed at improving the company's operating efficiency.

Revenues for the second quarter were RMB146.3 million or US$20.2 million representing a 11.8% increase from RMB130.8 million last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.