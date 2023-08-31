News & Insights

Markets
BNR

Burning Rock Biotech Q2 Loss Narrows

August 31, 2023 — 01:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR, BNR.L) reported that its second quarter net loss narrowed to RMB131.2 million or US$18.1 million from RMB262.1 million in the same quarter last year.

On a per share basis, net loss was RMB 1.28 or $0.18 compared to a loss RMB 2.50 prior year.

Quarterly operating expenses were RMB236.1 million or US$32.6 million, representing a 32.2% decrease from RMB348.1 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by budget control measures and headcount reduction aimed at improving the company's operating efficiency.

Revenues for the second quarter were RMB146.3 million or US$20.2 million representing a 11.8% increase from RMB130.8 million last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BNR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.