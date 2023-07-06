Burning Rock Biotech Ltd - ADR (BNR) Price Target Increased by 15.79% to 6.56

The average one-year price target for Burning Rock Biotech Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ:BNR) has been revised to 6.56 / share. This is an increase of 15.79% from the prior estimate of 5.66 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.00 to a high of 9.34 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 218.38% from the latest reported closing price of 2.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Burning Rock Biotech Ltd - ADR. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 19.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNR is 0.08%, an increase of 11.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.47% to 25,790K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kynam Capital Management holds 8,021K shares representing 7.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,392K shares, representing an increase of 7.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNR by 14.04% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,144K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,254K shares, representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNR by 81.71% over the last quarter.

MEMAX - MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund A holds 3,436K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,494K shares, representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNR by 26.23% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 2,809K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,760K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,230K shares, representing an increase of 30.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNR by 85.22% over the last quarter.

Burning Rock Biotech Background Information

Burning Rock Biotech Limited, whose mission is to guard life via science, focuses on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of i) NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients, with the leading market share in China and over 273,000 tissue and liquid-based tests completed cumulatively, and ii) cancer early detection, which has moved beyond proof-of-concept R&D into the clinical validation stage.

