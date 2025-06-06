Stocks
Burning Rock Biotech Limited Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results and Advances in Oncology Research

June 06, 2025 — 03:40 am EDT

Burning Rock Biotech Limited reported a 5.9% revenue increase for Q1 2025, with notable advances in precision oncology treatments.

Quiver AI Summary

Burning Rock Biotech Limited, specializing in next-generation sequencing for precision oncology, reported its financial results for Q1 2025, showing revenues of RMB133.1 million (US$18.3 million), a 5.9% increase from the previous year, driven by growth in its in-hospital business and significant progress in its pharma research and development services, which saw a nearly 80% revenue increase. The company highlighted advancements in cancer treatment, particularly with its CanCatch® Custom MRD product for esophageal squamous cell carcinoma, and presented notable findings at recent cancer conferences regarding its assays for lung cancer and gastrointestinal tumors. Despite a net loss of RMB13.5 million (US$1.9 million), a substantial reduction from the previous year's loss, the company improved its gross profit margin to 73.2%. The press release also mentions substantial decreases in operating expenses, attributed to efficiency measures, and reports a cash position of RMB497.4 million (US$68.5 million) as of March 31, 2025.

Potential Positives

  • Financial results show a 5.9% increase in revenues compared to the same period in the previous year, highlighting growth in the company's core business.
  • Significant increase in revenue from pharma research and development services, with a 79.9% rise compared to the same period in 2024, indicating strong demand for services in this sector.
  • Gross profit increased by 13.7% year-over-year, with a rise in gross margin from 68.2% to 73.2%, reflecting improved operational efficiency and cost management.
  • Operating expenses decreased by 46.8% compared to the previous year, demonstrating effective budget control measures and an increase in operating efficiency.

Potential Negatives

  • Revenue from the central laboratory business decreased by 19.6% compared to the same period in 2024, indicating potential challenges in this segment.
  • Despite an overall revenue increase, the company reported a net loss of RMB 13.5 million, which might raise concerns about profitability sustainability.
  • Operating expenses, while decreased, suggest ongoing cost-cutting measures which could impact future growth and operational capability.

FAQ

What are Burning Rock's recent financial results?

For Q1 2025, Burning Rock reported revenues of RMB133.1 million, a 5.9% increase year-over-year.

What is CanCatch® Custom?

CanCatch® Custom is a personalized MRD product for monitoring minimal residual disease in cancer patients.

What is the purpose of MUSETALK-Lung01 study?

The MUSETALK-Lung01 study evaluates the clinical utility of a tumor-naïve ctDNA assay in early-stage NSCLC patients.

How did operating expenses change in Q1 2025?

Operating expenses decreased by 46.8% to RMB112.6 million compared to Q1 2024, mainly due to budget control measures.

What is the company's approach to next-generation sequencing?

Burning Rock leverages NGS technology to personalize therapy selection for precision oncology in late-stage cancer patients.

$BNR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $BNR stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • HSG HOLDING LTD removed 21,212 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $143,181

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



GUANGZHOU, China, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR, the “Company” or “Burning Rock”), a company focused on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology, today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.




Recent Business Updates





  • Therapy Selection and MRD



    • Personalized Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) product, CanCatch

      ®

      Custom supports advancement in oesophageal squamous cell carcinoma（OSCC）treatment, with results published in the

      Molecular Cancer

      in May 2025. The study is a two-arm, multicenter, randomized, double-blind phase 2 study, comparing the efficacy of systemic treatment combining nCT with immunotherapy against nCT alone for OSCC patients. The study demonstrates that Perioperative Nivolumab plus chemotherapy is a viable and safe option for systemically treating locally advanced resectable OSCC, and monitoring minimal residual disease through ctDNA could be potentially valuable for assessing the effectiveness of adjuvant therapy and for prognostic evaluation in a systemic manner.


    • Presented study results on non-small cell lung cancer and gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) at the ASCO in June 2025. “Personalized tumor-informed ctDNA has the potential to inform recurrence in high-risk locally advanced stage GIST patients, especially for patients with irregular adjuvant therapy” and “MUSETALK-Lung01 (MUltiomics SEquencing Technique AppLication Kick-start) is a prospective, longitudinal, observational study designed to evaluate the clinical utility of a tumor-naïve ctDNA assay in patients with early-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).”


    • Presented multiple study results at the 2025 AACR in April, showcasing the clinical utility of the tumor-informed personalized MRD assay (CanCatch

      ®

      Custom) and the tumor-naïve methylation-based MRD assay.






First Quarter 2025 Financial Results



Revenues were RMB133.1 million (US$18.3 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a 5.9% increase from RMB125.6 million for the same period in 2024.




  • Revenue generated from central laboratory business was RMB38.3 million (US$5.3 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a 19.6% decrease from RMB47.6 million for the same period in 2024, primarily attributable to a decrease in the number of tests, as we continued to focus on our in-hospital business.


  • Revenue generated from in-hospital business was RMB57.7 million (US$7.9 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a 0.5% increase from RMB57.4 million for the same period in 2024, driven by a continuous growth in sales volume.


  • Revenue generated from pharma research and development services was RMB37.1 million (US$5.1 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a 79.9% increase from RMB20.6 million for the same period in 2024, primarily attributable to increased development and testing services performed for our pharma customers, and several milestones of our pharma programs were achieved.





Cost of revenues was RMB35.7 million (US$4.9 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a 10.6% decrease from RMB39.9 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in cost of central laboratory business, which was in line with the decrease in revenue generated from this business.



Gross profit was RMB97.4 million (US$13.4 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a 13.7% increase from RMB85.7 million for the same period in 2024. Gross margin was 73.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 68.2% for the same period in 2024. By channel, gross margin of central laboratory business was 84.1% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 77.7% during the same period in 2024, primarily due to a reduction in material and labor costs resulted from cost optimization and control measures and a decreased depreciation and rental cost in relation to our laboratory of Guangzhou headquarter; gross margin of in-hospital business was 76.1% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 68.3% during the same period in 2024, primarily due to the same reason; gross margin of pharma research and development services was 57.5% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 46.1% during the same period of 2024, primarily due to the cost optimization measures and an increase in test volume of higher margin projects.



Non-GAAP gross profit, which excludes depreciation and amortization expenses, RMB100.7 million (US$13.9 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing an 8.3% increase from RMB93.0 million for the same period in 2024. Non-GAAP gross margin was 75.6% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 74.0% for the same period in 2024.



Operating expenses were RMB112.6 million (US$15.5 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a 46.8% decrease from RMB211.5 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by budget control measures and headcount reduction to improve the Company’s operating efficiency.




  • Research and development expenses were RMB40.4 million (US$5.6 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a 38.8% decrease from RMB66.0 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to (i) a decrease in amortized expense on share-based compensation; (ii) a decrease in the expenditure for detection research and (iii) a decrease in depreciation and amortization.


  • Selling and marketing expenses were RMB40.9 million (US$5.6 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a 12.7% decrease from RMB46.9 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to (i) a decrease in staff cost resulted from the reorganization of our sales department to improve operating efficiency and (ii) a decrease in depreciation and amortization.


  • General and administrative expenses were RMB31.3 million (US$4.3 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a 68.3% decrease from RMB98.7 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to (i) a decrease in amortized expense on share-based compensation; (ii) a decrease in depreciation and amortization; (iii) a decrease in staff cost resulted from the reorganization; and (iv) a decrease in operating lease expense for office building.





Net loss was RMB13.5 million (US$1.9 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to RMB121.5 million for the same period in 2024.



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were RMB497.4 million (US$68.5 million) as of March 31, 2025.




Exchange Rate Information



This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to Renminbi are made at a rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on March 31, 2025, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the Renminbi or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or Renminbi, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.




About Burning Rock



Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR), whose mission is to guard life via science, focuses on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of i) NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients, and ii) cancer early detection, which has moved beyond proof-of-concept R&D into the clinical validation stage.



For more information about Burning Rock, please visit: ir.brbiotech.com.




Safe Harbor Statement



This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “target,” “confident” and similar statements. Burning Rock may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Burning Rock’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Burning Rock’s control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Burning Rock does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.




Non-GAAP Measures



In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin, as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The company defines non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding depreciation and amortization. The company defines non-GAAP gross margin as gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization.



The company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. The company believe non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin excluding non-cash impact of depreciation and amortization reflect the company’s ongoing business operations in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons.



Contact: IR@brbiotech.com





Selected Operating Data

As of



March 31,


2024


June 30,


2024


September 30,


2024


December 31,


2024


March 31,


2025


In-hospital Channel:









Pipeline partner hospitals

(1)
28

29

30

29

30

Contracted partner hospitals

(2)
59

59

61

63

63


Total number of partner


hospitals

87


88


91


92


93




















(1)
Refers to hospitals that are in the process of establishing in-hospital laboratories, laboratory equipment procurement or installation, staff training or pilot testing using the Company’s products.


(2)
Refers to hospitals that have entered into contracts to purchase the Company’s products for use on a recurring basis in their respective in-hospital laboratories the Company helped them establish. Kit revenue is generated from contracted hospitals.





Selected Financial Data

For the three months ended


Revenues

March 31,


2024


June 30,


2024


September 30,


2024


December 31,


2024


March 31,


2025



(RMB in thousands)

Central laboratory channel
47,614

48,773

39,984

39,278

38,296

In-hospital channel
57,387

59,872

63,769

43,464

57,687

Pharma research and development channel
20,622

26,888

24,891

43,280

37,099


Total revenues

125,623


135,533


128,644


126,022


133,082



































































































For the three months ended


Gross profit

March 31,


2024


June 30,


2024


September 30,


2024


December 31,


2024


March 31,


2025



(RMB in thousands)

Central laboratory channel
37,002

38,424

33,262

33,153

32,191

In-hospital channel
39,192

44,058

46,580

29,563

43,895

Pharma research and development channel
9,500

12,956

12,004

26,706

21,315


Total gross profit

85,694


95,438


91,846


89,422


97,401















































































































For the three months ended


Share-based compensation expenses

March 31,




2024


June 30,




2024


September 30,




2024


December 31,




2024


March 31,


2025



(RMB in thousands)

Cost of revenues
596

464

289

520

308

Research and development expenses
12,287

12,008

3,180

3,202

1,800

Selling and marketing expenses
508

1,232

1,917

1,353

1,025

General and administrative expenses
55,990

54,407

4,732

2,937

1,413


Total share-based compensation expenses

69,381


68,111


10,118


8,012


4,546













Burning Rock Biotech Limited




Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Loss




(in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)

For the three months ended



March 31,




2024


June 30,




2024


September 30,


2024


December 31,


2024


March 31,


2025


March 31,


2025



RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$


Revenues

125,623



135,533



128,644



126,022



133,082



18,340


Cost of revenues

(39,929

)


(40,095

)


(36,798

)


(36,600

)


(35,681

)


(4,918

)


Gross profit

85,694



95,438



91,846



89,422



97,401



13,422


Operating expenses:

















Research and development expenses
(65,985
)

(64,952
)

(49,150
)

(52,203
)

(40,389
)

(5,566
)

Selling and marketing expenses
(46,856
)

(48,907
)

(48,411
)

(46,730
)

(40,888
)

(5,635
)

General and administrative expenses
(98,681
)

(92,794
)

(32,874
)

(37,289
)

(31,303
)

(4,314
)

Impairment loss on long-lived assets









(35,127
)







Total operating expenses

(211,522

)


(206,653

)


(130,435

)


(171,349

)


(112,580

)


(15,515

)


Loss from operations

(125,828

)


(111,215

)


(38,589

)


(81,927

)


(15,179

)


(2,093

)

Interest income
4,038


3,187


3,173


1,814


2,581


356

Other income (expense), net
434


(82
)

1


4,353


(652
)

(90
)

Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net
(13
)

262


(129
)

(220
)

(26
)

(4
)


Loss before income tax

(121,369

)


(107,848

)


(35,544

)


(75,980

)


(13,276

)


(1,831

)

Income tax expenses
(180
)

(190
)

(201
)

(5,314
)

(224
)

(31
)


Net loss

(121,549

)


(108,038

)


(35,745

)


(81,294

)


(13,500

)


(1,862

)


Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders

(121,549

)


(108,038

)


(35,745

)


(81,294

)


(13,500

)


(1,862

)


Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

(121,549

)


(108,038

)


(35,745

)


(81,294

)


(13,500

)


(1,862

)


Loss per share for class A and class B ordinary shares:

















Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted

(1.19

)


(1.05

)


(0.35

)


(0.79

)


(0.13

)


(0.02

)

Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted

(1.19

)


(1.05

)


(0.35

)


(0.79

)


(0.13

)


(0.02

)


Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation:

















Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted
85,219,188


85,271,858


85,902,670


86,036,286


90,291,658


90,291,658

Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted
17,324,848


17,324,848


17,324,848


17,324,848


17,324,848


17,324,848


Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil:

















Foreign currency translation adjustments
590


940


(4,054
)

6,009


(72
)

(10
)


Total comprehensive loss

(120,959

)


(107,098

)


(39,799

)


(75,285

)


(13,572

)


(1,872

)


Total comprehensive loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders

(120,959

)


(107,098

)


(39,799

)


(75,285

)


(13,572

)


(1,872

)





















Burning Rock Biotech Limited




Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets




(In thousands)

As of



December 31,


2024


March 31,




2025


March 31,




2025



RMB


RMB


US$


ASSETS






Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents
519,849

495,145

68,233

Restricted cash
2,313

2,261

312

Accounts receivable, net
152,013

159,463

21,974

Contract assets, net
13,855

17,178

2,367

Inventories, net
62,625

65,424

9,016

Prepayments and other current assets, net
25,963

22,072

3,042


Total current assets

776,618


761,543


104,944


Non-current assets:





Property and equipment, net
47,152

41,162

5,672

Operating right-of-use assets
53,188

43,804

6,036

Intangible assets, net
421

386

53

Other non-current assets
7,926

7,822

1,078


Total non-current assets

108,687


93,174


12,839


TOTAL ASSETS

885,305


854,717


117,783









Burning Rock Biotech Limited




Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)




(in thousands)

As of



December 31,


2024


March 31,




2025


March 31,




2025



RMB


RMB


US$


LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY




Current liabilities:



Accounts payable
33,747


35,938


4,952

Deferred revenue
117,895


117,200


16,151

Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
89,498


76,198


10,501

Customer deposits
592


592


82

Current portion of operating lease liabilities
24,567


22,524


3,104


Total current liabilities

266,299



252,452



34,790


Non-current liabilities:



Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities
27,754


19,814


2,730

Other non-current liabilities
10,425


10,649


1,467


Total non-current liabilities

38,179



30,463



4,197


TOTAL LIABILITIES

304,478



282,915



38,987






Shareholders’ equity:



Class A ordinary shares
124


124


17

Class B ordinary shares
21


21


3

Additional paid-in capital
5,002,255


5,005,991


689,844

Treasury stock
(63,264
)

(62,453
)

(8,606
)

Accumulated deficits
(4,200,261
)

(4,213,761
)

(580,672
)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(158,048
)

(158,120
)

(21,790
)


Total shareholders’ equity

580,827



571,802



78,796


TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

885,305



854,717



117,783












Burning Rock Biotech Limited




Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows




(in thousands)

For the three months ended



March 31,




2024


March 31,




2025


March 31,




2025



RMB


RMB


US$

Net cash generated from (used in) operating activities
19,062


(23,527
)

(3,242
)

Net cash used in investing activities
(812
)

(1,531
)

(211
)

Net cash used in financing activities
(74
)

-


-

Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
5,739


302


43


Net increase in (decrease) cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

23,915



(24,756

)


(3,410

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period
498,247


522,162


71,955


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period

522,162



497,406



68,545







Burning Rock Biotech Limited




Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results


For the three months ended



March 31,




2024


June 30,




2024


September 30,


2024


December 31,




2024


March 31,


2025




(RMB in thousands)


Gross profit:


Central laboratory channel
37,002

38,424

33,262

33,153

32,191

In-hospital channel
39,192

44,058

46,580

29,563

43,895

Pharma research and development channel
9,500

12,956

12,004

26,706

21,315


Total gross profit

85,694


95,438


91,846


89,422


97,401


Add: depreciation and amortization:





Central laboratory channel
1,919

1,226

1,277

1,010

562

In-hospital channel
1,524

824

798

623

290

Pharma research and development channel
3,856

4,417

3,846

2,534

2,412


Total depreciation and amortization included in cost of revenues

7,299


6,467


5,921


4,167


3,264


Non-GAAP gross profit：





Central laboratory channel
38,921

39,650

34,539

34,163

32,753

In-hospital channel
40,716

44,882

47,378

30,186

44,185

Pharma research and development channel
13,356

17,373

15,850

29,240

23,727


Total non-GAAP gross profit

92,993


101,905


97,767


93,589


100,665


Non-GAAP gross margin：





Central laboratory channel
81.7%

81.3%

86.4%

87.0%

85.5%

In-hospital channel
70.9%

75.0%

74.3%

69.5%

76.6%

Pharma research and development channel
64.8%

64.6%

63.7%

67.6%

64.0%


Total non-GAAP gross margin

74.0


%


75.2


%


76.0


%


74.3


%


75.6


%





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

