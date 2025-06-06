Burning Rock Biotech Limited Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results and Advances in Oncology Research

Burning Rock Biotech Limited reported a 5.9% revenue increase for Q1 2025, with notable advances in precision oncology treatments.
Quiver AI Summary
Burning Rock Biotech Limited, specializing in next-generation sequencing for precision oncology, reported its financial results for Q1 2025, showing revenues of RMB133.1 million (US$18.3 million), a 5.9% increase from the previous year, driven by growth in its in-hospital business and significant progress in its pharma research and development services, which saw a nearly 80% revenue increase. The company highlighted advancements in cancer treatment, particularly with its CanCatch® Custom MRD product for esophageal squamous cell carcinoma, and presented notable findings at recent cancer conferences regarding its assays for lung cancer and gastrointestinal tumors. Despite a net loss of RMB13.5 million (US$1.9 million), a substantial reduction from the previous year's loss, the company improved its gross profit margin to 73.2%. The press release also mentions substantial decreases in operating expenses, attributed to efficiency measures, and reports a cash position of RMB497.4 million (US$68.5 million) as of March 31, 2025.
Potential Positives
- Financial results show a 5.9% increase in revenues compared to the same period in the previous year, highlighting growth in the company's core business.
- Significant increase in revenue from pharma research and development services, with a 79.9% rise compared to the same period in 2024, indicating strong demand for services in this sector.
- Gross profit increased by 13.7% year-over-year, with a rise in gross margin from 68.2% to 73.2%, reflecting improved operational efficiency and cost management.
- Operating expenses decreased by 46.8% compared to the previous year, demonstrating effective budget control measures and an increase in operating efficiency.
Potential Negatives
- Revenue from the central laboratory business decreased by 19.6% compared to the same period in 2024, indicating potential challenges in this segment.
- Despite an overall revenue increase, the company reported a net loss of RMB 13.5 million, which might raise concerns about profitability sustainability.
- Operating expenses, while decreased, suggest ongoing cost-cutting measures which could impact future growth and operational capability.
FAQ
What are Burning Rock's recent financial results?
For Q1 2025, Burning Rock reported revenues of RMB133.1 million, a 5.9% increase year-over-year.
What is CanCatch® Custom?
CanCatch® Custom is a personalized MRD product for monitoring minimal residual disease in cancer patients.
What is the purpose of MUSETALK-Lung01 study?
The MUSETALK-Lung01 study evaluates the clinical utility of a tumor-naïve ctDNA assay in early-stage NSCLC patients.
How did operating expenses change in Q1 2025?
Operating expenses decreased by 46.8% to RMB112.6 million compared to Q1 2024, mainly due to budget control measures.
What is the company's approach to next-generation sequencing?
Burning Rock leverages NGS technology to personalize therapy selection for precision oncology in late-stage cancer patients.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$BNR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $BNR stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HSG HOLDING LTD removed 21,212 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $143,181
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
GUANGZHOU, China, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR, the “Company” or “Burning Rock”), a company focused on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology, today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.
Recent Business Updates
Therapy Selection and MRD
Personalized Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) product, CanCatch
®
Custom supports advancement in oesophageal squamous cell carcinoma（OSCC）treatment, with results published in the
Molecular Cancer
in May 2025. The study is a two-arm, multicenter, randomized, double-blind phase 2 study, comparing the efficacy of systemic treatment combining nCT with immunotherapy against nCT alone for OSCC patients. The study demonstrates that Perioperative Nivolumab plus chemotherapy is a viable and safe option for systemically treating locally advanced resectable OSCC, and monitoring minimal residual disease through ctDNA could be potentially valuable for assessing the effectiveness of adjuvant therapy and for prognostic evaluation in a systemic manner.
Presented study results on non-small cell lung cancer and gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) at the ASCO in June 2025. “Personalized tumor-informed ctDNA has the potential to inform recurrence in high-risk locally advanced stage GIST patients, especially for patients with irregular adjuvant therapy” and “MUSETALK-Lung01 (MUltiomics SEquencing Technique AppLication Kick-start) is a prospective, longitudinal, observational study designed to evaluate the clinical utility of a tumor-naïve ctDNA assay in patients with early-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).”
Presented multiple study results at the 2025 AACR in April, showcasing the clinical utility of the tumor-informed personalized MRD assay (CanCatch
®
Custom) and the tumor-naïve methylation-based MRD assay.
First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Revenues were RMB133.1 million (US$18.3 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a 5.9% increase from RMB125.6 million for the same period in 2024.
Revenue generated from central laboratory business was RMB38.3 million (US$5.3 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a 19.6% decrease from RMB47.6 million for the same period in 2024, primarily attributable to a decrease in the number of tests, as we continued to focus on our in-hospital business.
Revenue generated from in-hospital business was RMB57.7 million (US$7.9 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a 0.5% increase from RMB57.4 million for the same period in 2024, driven by a continuous growth in sales volume.
Revenue generated from pharma research and development services was RMB37.1 million (US$5.1 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a 79.9% increase from RMB20.6 million for the same period in 2024, primarily attributable to increased development and testing services performed for our pharma customers, and several milestones of our pharma programs were achieved.
Cost of revenues was RMB35.7 million (US$4.9 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a 10.6% decrease from RMB39.9 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in cost of central laboratory business, which was in line with the decrease in revenue generated from this business.
Gross profit was RMB97.4 million (US$13.4 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a 13.7% increase from RMB85.7 million for the same period in 2024. Gross margin was 73.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 68.2% for the same period in 2024. By channel, gross margin of central laboratory business was 84.1% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 77.7% during the same period in 2024, primarily due to a reduction in material and labor costs resulted from cost optimization and control measures and a decreased depreciation and rental cost in relation to our laboratory of Guangzhou headquarter; gross margin of in-hospital business was 76.1% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 68.3% during the same period in 2024, primarily due to the same reason; gross margin of pharma research and development services was 57.5% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 46.1% during the same period of 2024, primarily due to the cost optimization measures and an increase in test volume of higher margin projects.
Non-GAAP gross profit, which excludes depreciation and amortization expenses, RMB100.7 million (US$13.9 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing an 8.3% increase from RMB93.0 million for the same period in 2024. Non-GAAP gross margin was 75.6% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 74.0% for the same period in 2024.
Operating expenses were RMB112.6 million (US$15.5 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a 46.8% decrease from RMB211.5 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by budget control measures and headcount reduction to improve the Company’s operating efficiency.
Research and development expenses were RMB40.4 million (US$5.6 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a 38.8% decrease from RMB66.0 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to (i) a decrease in amortized expense on share-based compensation; (ii) a decrease in the expenditure for detection research and (iii) a decrease in depreciation and amortization.
Selling and marketing expenses were RMB40.9 million (US$5.6 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a 12.7% decrease from RMB46.9 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to (i) a decrease in staff cost resulted from the reorganization of our sales department to improve operating efficiency and (ii) a decrease in depreciation and amortization.
General and administrative expenses were RMB31.3 million (US$4.3 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a 68.3% decrease from RMB98.7 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to (i) a decrease in amortized expense on share-based compensation; (ii) a decrease in depreciation and amortization; (iii) a decrease in staff cost resulted from the reorganization; and (iv) a decrease in operating lease expense for office building.
Net loss was RMB13.5 million (US$1.9 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to RMB121.5 million for the same period in 2024.
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were RMB497.4 million (US$68.5 million) as of March 31, 2025.
Exchange Rate Information
This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to Renminbi are made at a rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on March 31, 2025, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the Renminbi or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or Renminbi, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.
About Burning Rock
Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR), whose mission is to guard life via science, focuses on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of i) NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients, and ii) cancer early detection, which has moved beyond proof-of-concept R&D into the clinical validation stage.
For more information about Burning Rock, please visit: ir.brbiotech.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “target,” “confident” and similar statements. Burning Rock may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Burning Rock’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Burning Rock’s control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Burning Rock does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.
Non-GAAP Measures
In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin, as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The company defines non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding depreciation and amortization. The company defines non-GAAP gross margin as gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization.
The company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. The company believe non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin excluding non-cash impact of depreciation and amortization reflect the company’s ongoing business operations in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons.
Contact: IR@brbiotech.com
Selected Operating Data
As of
March 31,
2024
June 30,
2024
September 30,
2024
December 31,
2024
March 31,
2025
In-hospital Channel:
Pipeline partner hospitals
(1)
28
29
30
29
30
Contracted partner hospitals
(2)
59
59
61
63
63
Total number of partner
hospitals
87
88
91
92
93
(1)
Refers to hospitals that are in the process of establishing in-hospital laboratories, laboratory equipment procurement or installation, staff training or pilot testing using the Company’s products.
(2)
Refers to hospitals that have entered into contracts to purchase the Company’s products for use on a recurring basis in their respective in-hospital laboratories the Company helped them establish. Kit revenue is generated from contracted hospitals.
Selected Financial Data
For the three months ended
Revenues
March 31,
2024
June 30,
2024
September 30,
2024
December 31,
2024
March 31,
2025
(RMB in thousands)
Central laboratory channel
47,614
48,773
39,984
39,278
38,296
In-hospital channel
57,387
59,872
63,769
43,464
57,687
Pharma research and development channel
20,622
26,888
24,891
43,280
37,099
Total revenues
125,623
135,533
128,644
126,022
133,082
For the three months ended
Gross profit
March 31,
2024
June 30,
2024
September 30,
2024
December 31,
2024
March 31,
2025
(RMB in thousands)
Central laboratory channel
37,002
38,424
33,262
33,153
32,191
In-hospital channel
39,192
44,058
46,580
29,563
43,895
Pharma research and development channel
9,500
12,956
12,004
26,706
21,315
Total gross profit
85,694
95,438
91,846
89,422
97,401
For the three months ended
Share-based compensation expenses
March 31,
2024
June 30,
2024
September 30,
2024
December 31,
2024
March 31,
2025
(RMB in thousands)
Cost of revenues
596
464
289
520
308
Research and development expenses
12,287
12,008
3,180
3,202
1,800
Selling and marketing expenses
508
1,232
1,917
1,353
1,025
General and administrative expenses
55,990
54,407
4,732
2,937
1,413
Total share-based compensation expenses
69,381
68,111
10,118
8,012
4,546
Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)
For the three months ended
March 31,
2024
June 30,
2024
September 30,
2024
December 31,
2024
March 31,
2025
March 31,
2025
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
125,623
135,533
128,644
126,022
133,082
18,340
Cost of revenues
(39,929
)
(40,095
)
(36,798
)
(36,600
)
(35,681
)
(4,918
)
Gross profit
85,694
95,438
91,846
89,422
97,401
13,422
Operating expenses:
Research and development expenses
(65,985
)
(64,952
)
(49,150
)
(52,203
)
(40,389
)
(5,566
)
Selling and marketing expenses
(46,856
)
(48,907
)
(48,411
)
(46,730
)
(40,888
)
(5,635
)
General and administrative expenses
(98,681
)
(92,794
)
(32,874
)
(37,289
)
(31,303
)
(4,314
)
Impairment loss on long-lived assets
(35,127
)
Total operating expenses
(211,522
)
(206,653
)
(130,435
)
(171,349
)
(112,580
)
(15,515
)
Loss from operations
(125,828
)
(111,215
)
(38,589
)
(81,927
)
(15,179
)
(2,093
)
Interest income
4,038
3,187
3,173
1,814
2,581
356
Other income (expense), net
434
(82
)
1
4,353
(652
)
(90
)
Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net
(13
)
262
(129
)
(220
)
(26
)
(4
)
Loss before income tax
(121,369
)
(107,848
)
(35,544
)
(75,980
)
(13,276
)
(1,831
)
Income tax expenses
(180
)
(190
)
(201
)
(5,314
)
(224
)
(31
)
Net loss
(121,549
)
(108,038
)
(35,745
)
(81,294
)
(13,500
)
(1,862
)
Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders
(121,549
)
(108,038
)
(35,745
)
(81,294
)
(13,500
)
(1,862
)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(121,549
)
(108,038
)
(35,745
)
(81,294
)
(13,500
)
(1,862
)
Loss per share for class A and class B ordinary shares:
Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted
(1.19
)
(1.05
)
(0.35
)
(0.79
)
(0.13
)
(0.02
)
Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted
(1.19
)
(1.05
)
(0.35
)
(0.79
)
(0.13
)
(0.02
)
Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation:
Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted
85,219,188
85,271,858
85,902,670
86,036,286
90,291,658
90,291,658
Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted
17,324,848
17,324,848
17,324,848
17,324,848
17,324,848
17,324,848
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
590
940
(4,054
)
6,009
(72
)
(10
)
Total comprehensive loss
(120,959
)
(107,098
)
(39,799
)
(75,285
)
(13,572
)
(1,872
)
Total comprehensive loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders
(120,959
)
(107,098
)
(39,799
)
(75,285
)
(13,572
)
(1,872
)
Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
As of
December 31,
2024
March 31,
2025
March 31,
2025
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
519,849
495,145
68,233
Restricted cash
2,313
2,261
312
Accounts receivable, net
152,013
159,463
21,974
Contract assets, net
13,855
17,178
2,367
Inventories, net
62,625
65,424
9,016
Prepayments and other current assets, net
25,963
22,072
3,042
Total current assets
776,618
761,543
104,944
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net
47,152
41,162
5,672
Operating right-of-use assets
53,188
43,804
6,036
Intangible assets, net
421
386
53
Other non-current assets
7,926
7,822
1,078
Total non-current assets
108,687
93,174
12,839
TOTAL ASSETS
885,305
854,717
117,783
Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)
(in thousands)
As of
December 31,
2024
March 31,
2025
March 31,
2025
RMB
RMB
US$
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
33,747
35,938
4,952
Deferred revenue
117,895
117,200
16,151
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
89,498
76,198
10,501
Customer deposits
592
592
82
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
24,567
22,524
3,104
Total current liabilities
266,299
252,452
34,790
Non-current liabilities:
Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities
27,754
19,814
2,730
Other non-current liabilities
10,425
10,649
1,467
Total non-current liabilities
38,179
30,463
4,197
TOTAL LIABILITIES
304,478
282,915
38,987
Shareholders’ equity:
Class A ordinary shares
124
124
17
Class B ordinary shares
21
21
3
Additional paid-in capital
5,002,255
5,005,991
689,844
Treasury stock
(63,264
)
(62,453
)
(8,606
)
Accumulated deficits
(4,200,261
)
(4,213,761
)
(580,672
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(158,048
)
(158,120
)
(21,790
)
Total shareholders’ equity
580,827
571,802
78,796
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
885,305
854,717
117,783
Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
For the three months ended
March 31,
2024
March 31,
2025
March 31,
2025
RMB
RMB
US$
Net cash generated from (used in) operating activities
19,062
(23,527
)
(3,242
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(812
)
(1,531
)
(211
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(74
)
-
-
Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
5,739
302
43
Net increase in (decrease) cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
23,915
(24,756
)
(3,410
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period
498,247
522,162
71,955
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period
522,162
497,406
68,545
Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
For the three months ended
March 31,
2024
June 30,
2024
September 30,
2024
December 31,
2024
March 31,
2025
(RMB in thousands)
Gross profit:
Central laboratory channel
37,002
38,424
33,262
33,153
32,191
In-hospital channel
39,192
44,058
46,580
29,563
43,895
Pharma research and development channel
9,500
12,956
12,004
26,706
21,315
Total gross profit
85,694
95,438
91,846
89,422
97,401
Add: depreciation and amortization:
Central laboratory channel
1,919
1,226
1,277
1,010
562
In-hospital channel
1,524
824
798
623
290
Pharma research and development channel
3,856
4,417
3,846
2,534
2,412
Total depreciation and amortization included in cost of revenues
7,299
6,467
5,921
4,167
3,264
Non-GAAP gross profit：
Central laboratory channel
38,921
39,650
34,539
34,163
32,753
In-hospital channel
40,716
44,882
47,378
30,186
44,185
Pharma research and development channel
13,356
17,373
15,850
29,240
23,727
Total non-GAAP gross profit
92,993
101,905
97,767
93,589
100,665
Non-GAAP gross margin：
Central laboratory channel
81.7%
81.3%
86.4%
87.0%
85.5%
In-hospital channel
70.9%
75.0%
74.3%
69.5%
76.6%
Pharma research and development channel
64.8%
64.6%
63.7%
67.6%
64.0%
Total non-GAAP gross margin
74.0
%
75.2
%
76.0
%
74.3
%
75.6
%
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.