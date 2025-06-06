Burning Rock Biotech Limited Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results and Advances in Oncology Research

Burning Rock Biotech Limited reported a 5.9% revenue increase for Q1 2025, with notable advances in precision oncology treatments.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited, specializing in next-generation sequencing for precision oncology, reported its financial results for Q1 2025, showing revenues of RMB133.1 million (US$18.3 million), a 5.9% increase from the previous year, driven by growth in its in-hospital business and significant progress in its pharma research and development services, which saw a nearly 80% revenue increase. The company highlighted advancements in cancer treatment, particularly with its CanCatch® Custom MRD product for esophageal squamous cell carcinoma, and presented notable findings at recent cancer conferences regarding its assays for lung cancer and gastrointestinal tumors. Despite a net loss of RMB13.5 million (US$1.9 million), a substantial reduction from the previous year's loss, the company improved its gross profit margin to 73.2%. The press release also mentions substantial decreases in operating expenses, attributed to efficiency measures, and reports a cash position of RMB497.4 million (US$68.5 million) as of March 31, 2025.

Potential Positives

Financial results show a 5.9% increase in revenues compared to the same period in the previous year, highlighting growth in the company's core business.

Significant increase in revenue from pharma research and development services, with a 79.9% rise compared to the same period in 2024, indicating strong demand for services in this sector.

Gross profit increased by 13.7% year-over-year, with a rise in gross margin from 68.2% to 73.2%, reflecting improved operational efficiency and cost management.

Operating expenses decreased by 46.8% compared to the previous year, demonstrating effective budget control measures and an increase in operating efficiency.

Potential Negatives

Revenue from the central laboratory business decreased by 19.6% compared to the same period in 2024, indicating potential challenges in this segment.

Despite an overall revenue increase, the company reported a net loss of RMB 13.5 million, which might raise concerns about profitability sustainability.

Operating expenses, while decreased, suggest ongoing cost-cutting measures which could impact future growth and operational capability.

FAQ

What are Burning Rock's recent financial results?

For Q1 2025, Burning Rock reported revenues of RMB133.1 million, a 5.9% increase year-over-year.

What is CanCatch® Custom?

CanCatch® Custom is a personalized MRD product for monitoring minimal residual disease in cancer patients.

What is the purpose of MUSETALK-Lung01 study?

The MUSETALK-Lung01 study evaluates the clinical utility of a tumor-naïve ctDNA assay in early-stage NSCLC patients.

How did operating expenses change in Q1 2025?

Operating expenses decreased by 46.8% to RMB112.6 million compared to Q1 2024, mainly due to budget control measures.

What is the company's approach to next-generation sequencing?

Burning Rock leverages NGS technology to personalize therapy selection for precision oncology in late-stage cancer patients.

GUANGZHOU, China, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR, the “Company” or “Burning Rock”), a company focused on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology, today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.







Recent Business Updates











Therapy Selection and MRD







Personalized Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) product, CanCatch



®



Custom supports advancement in oesophageal squamous cell carcinoma（OSCC）treatment, with results published in the



Molecular Cancer



in May 2025. The study is a two-arm, multicenter, randomized, double-blind phase 2 study, comparing the efficacy of systemic treatment combining nCT with immunotherapy against nCT alone for OSCC patients. The study demonstrates that Perioperative Nivolumab plus chemotherapy is a viable and safe option for systemically treating locally advanced resectable OSCC, and monitoring minimal residual disease through ctDNA could be potentially valuable for assessing the effectiveness of adjuvant therapy and for prognostic evaluation in a systemic manner.





Presented study results on non-small cell lung cancer and gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) at the ASCO in June 2025. “Personalized tumor-informed ctDNA has the potential to inform recurrence in high-risk locally advanced stage GIST patients, especially for patients with irregular adjuvant therapy” and “MUSETALK-Lung01 (MUltiomics SEquencing Technique AppLication Kick-start) is a prospective, longitudinal, observational study designed to evaluate the clinical utility of a tumor-naïve ctDNA assay in patients with early-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).”





Presented multiple study results at the 2025 AACR in April, showcasing the clinical utility of the tumor-informed personalized MRD assay (CanCatch



®



Custom) and the tumor-naïve methylation-based MRD assay.















First Quarter 2025 Financial Results







Revenues were RMB133.1 million (US$18.3 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a 5.9% increase from RMB125.6 million for the same period in 2024.







Revenue generated from central laboratory business was RMB38.3 million (US$5.3 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a 19.6% decrease from RMB47.6 million for the same period in 2024, primarily attributable to a decrease in the number of tests, as we continued to focus on our in-hospital business.



Revenue generated from central laboratory business was RMB38.3 million (US$5.3 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a 19.6% decrease from RMB47.6 million for the same period in 2024, primarily attributable to a decrease in the number of tests, as we continued to focus on our in-hospital business.



Revenue generated from in-hospital business was RMB57.7 million (US$7.9 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a 0.5% increase from RMB57.4 million for the same period in 2024, driven by a continuous growth in sales volume.



Revenue generated from in-hospital business was RMB57.7 million (US$7.9 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a 0.5% increase from RMB57.4 million for the same period in 2024, driven by a continuous growth in sales volume.



Revenue generated from pharma research and development services was RMB37.1 million (US$5.1 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a 79.9% increase from RMB20.6 million for the same period in 2024, primarily attributable to increased development and testing services performed for our pharma customers, and several milestones of our pharma programs were achieved.











Cost of revenues was RMB35.7 million (US$4.9 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a 10.6% decrease from RMB39.9 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in cost of central laboratory business, which was in line with the decrease in revenue generated from this business.





Gross profit was RMB97.4 million (US$13.4 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a 13.7% increase from RMB85.7 million for the same period in 2024. Gross margin was 73.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 68.2% for the same period in 2024. By channel, gross margin of central laboratory business was 84.1% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 77.7% during the same period in 2024, primarily due to a reduction in material and labor costs resulted from cost optimization and control measures and a decreased depreciation and rental cost in relation to our laboratory of Guangzhou headquarter; gross margin of in-hospital business was 76.1% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 68.3% during the same period in 2024, primarily due to the same reason; gross margin of pharma research and development services was 57.5% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 46.1% during the same period of 2024, primarily due to the cost optimization measures and an increase in test volume of higher margin projects.





Non-GAAP gross profit, which excludes depreciation and amortization expenses, RMB100.7 million (US$13.9 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing an 8.3% increase from RMB93.0 million for the same period in 2024. Non-GAAP gross margin was 75.6% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 74.0% for the same period in 2024.





Operating expenses were RMB112.6 million (US$15.5 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a 46.8% decrease from RMB211.5 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by budget control measures and headcount reduction to improve the Company’s operating efficiency.







Research and development expenses were RMB40.4 million (US$5.6 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a 38.8% decrease from RMB66.0 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to (i) a decrease in amortized expense on share-based compensation; (ii) a decrease in the expenditure for detection research and (iii) a decrease in depreciation and amortization.



Research and development expenses were RMB40.4 million (US$5.6 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a 38.8% decrease from RMB66.0 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to (i) a decrease in amortized expense on share-based compensation; (ii) a decrease in the expenditure for detection research and (iii) a decrease in depreciation and amortization.



Selling and marketing expenses were RMB40.9 million (US$5.6 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a 12.7% decrease from RMB46.9 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to (i) a decrease in staff cost resulted from the reorganization of our sales department to improve operating efficiency and (ii) a decrease in depreciation and amortization.



Selling and marketing expenses were RMB40.9 million (US$5.6 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a 12.7% decrease from RMB46.9 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to (i) a decrease in staff cost resulted from the reorganization of our sales department to improve operating efficiency and (ii) a decrease in depreciation and amortization.



General and administrative expenses were RMB31.3 million (US$4.3 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a 68.3% decrease from RMB98.7 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to (i) a decrease in amortized expense on share-based compensation; (ii) a decrease in depreciation and amortization; (iii) a decrease in staff cost resulted from the reorganization; and (iv) a decrease in operating lease expense for office building.











Net loss was RMB13.5 million (US$1.9 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to RMB121.5 million for the same period in 2024.





Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were RMB497.4 million (US$68.5 million) as of March 31, 2025.







Exchange Rate Information







This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to Renminbi are made at a rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on March 31, 2025, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the Renminbi or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or Renminbi, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.







About Burning Rock







Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR), whose mission is to guard life via science, focuses on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of i) NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients, and ii) cancer early detection, which has moved beyond proof-of-concept R&D into the clinical validation stage.





For more information about Burning Rock, please visit: ir.brbiotech.com.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “target,” “confident” and similar statements. Burning Rock may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Burning Rock’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Burning Rock’s control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Burning Rock does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.







Non-GAAP Measures







In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin, as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The company defines non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding depreciation and amortization. The company defines non-GAAP gross margin as gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization.





The company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. The company believe non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin excluding non-cash impact of depreciation and amortization reflect the company’s ongoing business operations in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons.





Contact: IR@brbiotech.com











Selected Operating Data

















As of

















March 31,





2024













June 30,





2024













September 30,





2024













December 31,





2024













March 31,





2025













In-hospital Channel:















































Pipeline partner hospitals



(1)







28









29









30









29









30









Contracted partner hospitals



(2)







59









59









61









63









63











Total number of partner





hospitals









87













88













91













92













93

























(1)







Refers to hospitals that are in the process of establishing in-hospital laboratories, laboratory equipment procurement or installation, staff training or pilot testing using the Company’s products.











(2)







Refers to hospitals that have entered into contracts to purchase the Company’s products for use on a recurring basis in their respective in-hospital laboratories the Company helped them establish. Kit revenue is generated from contracted hospitals.























Selected Financial Data

















For the three months ended













Revenues

















March 31,





2024













June 30,





2024













September 30,





2024













December 31,





2024













March 31,





2025

















(RMB in thousands)











Central laboratory channel





47,614









48,773









39,984









39,278









38,296









In-hospital channel





57,387









59,872









63,769









43,464













57,687









Pharma research and development channel





20,622









26,888









24,891









43,280









37,099











Total revenues









125,623













135,533













128,644













126,022













133,082









































































For the three months ended













Gross profit

















March 31,





2024













June 30,





2024













September 30,





2024













December 31,





2024













March 31,





2025

















(RMB in thousands)











Central laboratory channel





37,002









38,424









33,262









33,153













32,191









In-hospital channel





39,192









44,058









46,580









29,563













43,895









Pharma research and development channel





9,500









12,956









12,004









26,706













21,315











Total gross profit













85,694













95,438













91,846













89,422













97,401









































































For the three months ended













Share-based compensation expenses

















March 31,









2024













June 30,









2024













September 30,









2024













December 31,









2024













March 31,





2025

















(RMB in thousands)











Cost of revenues





596









464









289









520













308









Research and development expenses





12,287









12,008









3,180









3,202









1,800









Selling and marketing expenses





508









1,232









1,917









1,353









1,025









General and administrative expenses





55,990









54,407









4,732









2,937









1,413











Total share-based compensation expenses













69,381













68,111













10,118













8,012













4,546

























































Burning Rock Biotech Limited









Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Loss









(in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)

















For the three months ended

















March 31,









2024





















June 30,









2024





















September 30,





2024





















December 31,





2024





















March 31,





2025





















March 31,





2025

























RMB





















RMB





















RMB





















RMB





















RMB





















US$





















Revenues









125,623

















135,533

















128,644

















126,022

















133,082

















18,340

















Cost of revenues









(39,929









)













(40,095









)













(36,798









)













(36,600









)













(35,681









)













(4,918









)













Gross profit









85,694

















95,438

















91,846

















89,422

















97,401

















13,422

















Operating expenses:















































































Research and development expenses





(65,985





)









(64,952





)









(49,150





)









(52,203





)









(40,389





)









(5,566





)









Selling and marketing expenses





(46,856





)









(48,907





)









(48,411





)









(46,730





)









(40,888





)









(5,635





)









General and administrative expenses





(98,681





)









(92,794





)









(32,874





)









(37,289





)









(31,303





)









(4,314





)









Impairment loss on long-lived assets









































(35,127





)



































Total operating expenses









(211,522









)













(206,653









)













(130,435









)













(171,349









)













(112,580









)













(15,515









)













Loss from operations









(125,828









)













(111,215









)













(38,589









)













(81,927









)













(15,179









)













(2,093









)











Interest income





4,038













3,187













3,173













1,814













2,581













356













Other income (expense), net





434













(82





)









1













4,353













(652





)









(90





)









Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net





(13





)









262













(129





)









(220





)









(26





)









(4





)











Loss before income tax









(121,369









)













(107,848









)













(35,544









)













(75,980









)













(13,276









)













(1,831









)











Income tax expenses





(180





)









(190





)









(201





)









(5,314





)









(224





)









(31





)











Net loss









(121,549









)













(108,038









)













(35,745









)













(81,294









)













(13,500









)













(1,862









)













Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders









(121,549









)













(108,038









)













(35,745









)













(81,294









)













(13,500









)













(1,862









)













Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders









(121,549









)













(108,038









)













(35,745









)













(81,294









)













(13,500









)













(1,862









)













Loss per share for class A and class B ordinary shares:















































































Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted







(1.19









)













(1.05









)













(0.35









)













(0.79









)













(0.13









)













(0.02









)











Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted







(1.19









)













(1.05









)













(0.35









)













(0.79









)













(0.13









)













(0.02









)













Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation:















































































Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted





85,219,188













85,271,858













85,902,670













86,036,286













90,291,658













90,291,658













Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted





17,324,848













17,324,848













17,324,848













17,324,848













17,324,848













17,324,848















Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil:















































































Foreign currency translation adjustments





590













940













(4,054





)









6,009













(72





)









(10





)











Total comprehensive loss









(120,959









)













(107,098









)













(39,799









)













(75,285









)













(13,572









)













(1,872









)













Total comprehensive loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders









(120,959









)













(107,098









)













(39,799









)













(75,285









)













(13,572









)













(1,872









)

























































































Burning Rock Biotech Limited









Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









(In thousands)

















As of

















December 31,





2024













March 31,









2025













March 31,









2025

















RMB













RMB













US$













ASSETS

































Current assets:































Cash and cash equivalents





519,849









495,145









68,233









Restricted cash





2,313









2,261









312









Accounts receivable, net





152,013









159,463









21,974









Contract assets, net





13,855









17,178









2,367









Inventories, net





62,625









65,424









9,016









Prepayments and other current assets, net





25,963









22,072









3,042











Total current assets









776,618













761,543













104,944













Non-current assets:































Property and equipment, net





47,152









41,162









5,672









Operating right-of-use assets





53,188









43,804









6,036









Intangible assets, net





421









386









53









Other non-current assets





7,926









7,822









1,078











Total non-current assets









108,687













93,174













12,839













TOTAL ASSETS









885,305













854,717













117,783









































Burning Rock Biotech Limited









Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)









(in thousands)

















As of

















December 31,





2024





















March 31,









2025





















March 31,









2025

















RMB





















RMB





















US$













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

























Current liabilities:























Accounts payable





33,747













35,938













4,952













Deferred revenue





117,895













117,200













16,151













Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities





89,498













76,198













10,501













Customer deposits





592













592













82













Current portion of operating lease liabilities





24,567













22,524













3,104















Total current liabilities









266,299

















252,452

















34,790

















Non-current liabilities:























Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities





27,754













19,814













2,730













Other non-current liabilities





10,425













10,649













1,467















Total non-current liabilities









38,179

















30,463

















4,197

















TOTAL LIABILITIES









304,478

















282,915

















38,987





































Shareholders’ equity:























Class A ordinary shares





124













124













17













Class B ordinary shares





21













21













3













Additional paid-in capital





5,002,255













5,005,991













689,844













Treasury stock





(63,264





)









(62,453





)









(8,606





)









Accumulated deficits





(4,200,261





)









(4,213,761





)









(580,672





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss





(158,048





)









(158,120





)









(21,790





)











Total shareholders’ equity









580,827

















571,802

















78,796

















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY









885,305

















854,717

















117,783

























































Burning Rock Biotech Limited









Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows









(in thousands)

















For the three months ended

















March 31,









2024





















March 31,









2025





















March 31,









2025

















RMB





















RMB





















US$











Net cash generated from (used in) operating activities





19,062













(23,527





)









(3,242





)









Net cash used in investing activities





(812





)









(1,531





)









(211





)









Net cash used in financing activities





(74





)









-













-













Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





5,739













302













43















Net increase in (decrease) cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









23,915

















(24,756









)













(3,410









)











Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period





498,247













522,162













71,955















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period









522,162

















497,406

















68,545





































Burning Rock Biotech Limited









Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results





















For the three months ended

















March 31,









2024













June 30,









2024













September 30,





2024













December 31,









2024













March 31,





2025





















(RMB in thousands)













Gross profit:























Central laboratory channel





37,002









38,424









33,262









33,153









32,191









In-hospital channel





39,192









44,058









46,580









29,563









43,895









Pharma research and development channel





9,500









12,956









12,004









26,706









21,315











Total gross profit













85,694













95,438













91,846













89,422













97,401













Add: depreciation and amortization:































Central laboratory channel





1,919









1,226









1,277









1,010









562









In-hospital channel





1,524









824









798









623









290









Pharma research and development channel





3,856









4,417









3,846









2,534









2,412











Total depreciation and amortization included in cost of revenues













7,299













6,467













5,921













4,167













3,264













Non-GAAP gross profit：































Central laboratory channel





38,921









39,650









34,539









34,163









32,753









In-hospital channel





40,716









44,882









47,378









30,186









44,185









Pharma research and development channel





13,356









17,373









15,850









29,240









23,727











Total non-GAAP gross profit









92,993













101,905













97,767













93,589













100,665













Non-GAAP gross margin：































Central laboratory channel





81.7%









81.3%









86.4%









87.0%









85.5%









In-hospital channel





70.9%









75.0%









74.3%









69.5%









76.6%









Pharma research and development channel





64.8%









64.6%









63.7%









67.6%









64.0%











Total non-GAAP gross margin









74.0





%













75.2





%













76.0





%













74.3





%













75.6





%









