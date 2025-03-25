Burning Rock Biotech Limited Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results, Highlighting Progress Towards Profitability

Burning Rock Biotech Limited reported financial results for 2024, highlighting revenue changes and advancements in cancer detection technologies.
Quiver AI Summary
Burning Rock Biotech Limited announced its unaudited financial results for 2024, highlighting a 4.0% revenue decrease to RMB 515.8 million (US$ 70.7 million) compared to 2023. The report indicates a significant organizational optimization to drive profitability, reflecting in a reduced net loss of RMB 346.6 million (US$ 47.5 million), down from RMB 653.7 million in the previous year. The company experienced a shift toward in-hospital testing, evidenced by a 50.9% rise in in-hospital revenue, while central laboratory revenue declined by 24.6%. Gross profit remained relatively stable at RMB 362.4 million (US$ 49.6 million) with an increased gross margin of 70.3%. Notably, the company presented various studies advancing its NGS technology in precision oncology, including collaborations with Bayer for companion diagnostics in lung cancer. Overall, Burning Rock's focus on improving operational efficiencies and expanding its service offerings in precision oncology marks a strategic pivot to enhance financial performance and growth in the healthcare sector.
Potential Positives
- Completed organizational optimization leads to improved operational efficiency and a stronger path towards profitability.
- Significant inclusion of THUNDER study results in major clinical guidelines underscores the effectiveness of the company's cancer detection technology.
- Approval of the first co-developed NGS-based companion diagnostic for lung cancer by the NMPA enhances market credibility and potential for future collaborations.
- Reduction in net loss from RMB 162.2 million in Q4 2023 to RMB 81.3 million in Q4 2024 indicates progress towards financial stability.
Potential Negatives
- Net loss of RMB 81.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 represents a significant financial challenge, even though it is an improvement from the loss of RMB 162.2 million for the same period in 2023.
- Full year 2024 revenue decreased by 4.0% to RMB 515.8 million compared to 2023, indicating struggles in maintaining or growing top-line sales.
- Central laboratory business revenue declined by 24.6% for 2024, primarily due to a decrease in the number of tests, which raises concerns about the sustainability of this business segment.
FAQ
What is the focus of Burning Rock Biotech Limited?
Burning Rock Biotech Limited focuses on next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in precision oncology.
What financial results did Burning Rock report for Q4 2024?
Burning Rock reported revenues of RMB126.0 million for Q4 2024, a 4.1% increase compared to Q4 2023.
What was the net loss for Burning Rock in Q4 2024?
The company reported a net loss of RMB81.3 million for Q4 2024, reduced from RMB162.2 million in Q4 2023.
How did the in-hospital revenue change in 2024?
In-hospital revenue increased by 19.0% to RMB224.5 million in 2024 compared to 2023.
What new collaborations has Burning Rock announced recently?
Burning Rock announced a companion diagnostics collaboration with Bayer in May 2024 for lung cancer testing.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$BNR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $BNR stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HSG HOLDING LTD removed 21,212 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $143,181
- SHEN NEIL NANPENG removed 885 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,889
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
GUANGZHOU, China, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR, the “Company” or “Burning Rock”), a company focused on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology, today reported unaudited financial results for the three months and the year ended December 31, 2024.
2024 Business Overview and Recent Updates
Corporate Updates
Completed profitability-driven organizational optimization, execution towards profitability well underway
Early Detection
THUNDER study for 6-cancer test was included in the
Diagnosis and Treatment Guidelines for Primary Liver Cancer (2024 Edition)
and the
Expert Consensus on Detection and Clinical Application of Tumor DNA Methylation Markers (2024 Edition)
, showing an impressive performance of ELSA-seq using cfDNA in cancer detection and origin prediction.
Therapy Selection
Presented study results on small-cell lung cancer and colorectal cancer at the ASCO in June 2024. “The efficacy and safety of high dose Almonertinib in untreated EGFR-mutated NSCLC with brain metastases, including biomarker analysis” and “Individualized tumor-informed circulating tumor DNA analysis for molecular residual disease detection in predicting recurrence and efficacy of adjuvant chemotherapy in colorectal cancer.”
Presented study results at the 2024 World Conference on Lung Cancer in September 2024. “Neoadjuvant sintilimab plus chemotherapy could be an optional treatment modality in selected EGFR-mutant NSCLC” and “Distinct Genomic and Immune Microenvironment Features of Solid or Micropapillary Predominant Subtype in Stage I Lung Adenocarcinomas.”
Pharma Services
New companion diagnostics (CDx) collaboration announced with Bayer in China in May 2024.
The companion diagnostic (CDx) for EGFR exon 20 insertion mutation (exon20ins) for sunvozertinib, developed through the collaboration of Burning Rock and Dizal, has been approved by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China in October 2024, which marks the first co-developed NGS-based CDx for lung cancer approved by NMPA since the release of the CDx guideline in China.
Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Revenues were RMB126.0 million (US$17.3 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a 4.1% increase from RMB121.1 million for the same period in 2023.
Revenue generated from central laboratory business was RMB39.3 million (US$5.4 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a 23.4% decrease from RMB51.3 million for the same period in 2023, primarily attributable to a decrease in the number of tests, as we continued our transition towards in-hospital testing.
Revenue generated from in-hospital business was RMB43.5 million (US$6.0 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a 50.9% increase from RMB28.8 million for the same period in 2024, driven by an increase in sales volume from existing hospitals and new contracted partner hospitals.
Revenue generated from pharma research and development services was RMB43.3 million (US$5.9 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a 5.6% increase from RMB41.0 million for the same period in 2023, primarily attributable to increased development and testing services performed for our pharma customers.
Cost of revenues was RMB36.6 million (US$5.0 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a 14.8% decrease from RMB43.0 million for the same period in 2023, primarily due to (i) a decrease in cost of central laboratory business, which was in line with the decrease in revenue generated from this business; and (ii) a decrease in amortization expense for all kinds of business.
Gross profit was RMB89.4 million (US$12.3 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a 14.5% increase from RMB78.1 million for the same period in 2023. Gross margin was 71.0% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 64.5% for the same period in 2023. By channel, gross margin of central laboratory business was 84.4% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 81.7% during the same period in 2023, primarily due to the decreased depreciation; gross margin of in-hospital business was 68.0% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 44.8% during the same period in 2023, and such increase was primarily due to an increase in sales volume to high margin hospitals and decreased depreciation and rental cost in relation to our laboratory of Guangzhou headquarters; gross margin of pharma research and development services was 61.7% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 56.9% during the same period of 2023, primarily due to an increase in test volume of higher margin projects.
Non-GAAP gross profit, which excludes depreciation and amortization expenses, was RMB93.6 million (US$12.8 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a 7.5% increase from RMB87.1 million for the same period in 2023. Non-GAAP gross margin was 74.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 71.9% for the same period in 2023. For more details on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.
Operating expenses were RMB171.3 million (US$23.5 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a 29.9% decrease from RMB244.4 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease was primarily driven by budget control measures, including headcount reduction, to improve our operating efficiency.
Research and development expenses were RMB52.2 million (US$7.2 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a 28.6% decrease from RMB73.1 million for the same period in 2023, primarily due to (i) a decrease in the expenditure for detection research, and (ii) a decrease in amortized expense on share-based compensation; and (iii) a decrease in amortized expenses for office building decoration.
Selling and marketing expenses were RMB46.7 million (US$6.4 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a 6.1% decrease from RMB49.8 million for the same period in 2023, primarily due to a decrease in staff cost resulted from the reorganization of our sales department to improve operating efficiency.
General and administrative expenses were RMB37.3 million (US$5.1 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a 69.3% decrease from RMB121.5 million for the same period in 2023, primarily due to (i) a decrease in amortized expense on share-based compensation; (ii) a decrease in amortized expenses for office building decoration; and (iii) a decrease in impairment expenses for accounts receivables and contract assets resulting from accelerated settlement with customers with long accounts receivable.
Net loss was RMB81.3 million (US$11.1 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to RMB162.2 million for the same period in 2023.
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash were RMB522.2 million (US$71.5 million) as of December 31, 2024.
Full Year 2024 Financial Results
Revenues were RMB515.8 million (US$70.7 million) for 2024, representing a 4.0% decrease from RMB537.4 million for 2023.
Revenue generated from central laboratory business was RMB175.6 million (US$24.1 million) for 2024, representing a 24.6% decrease from RMB232.8 million for 2023, primarily attributable to a decrease in the number of tests, as we continued our transition towards in-hospital testing.
Revenue generated from in-hospital business was RMB224.5 million (US$30.8 million) for 2024, representing an 19.0% increase from RMB188.7 million for 2023, driven by an increase in sales volume from existing hospitals and new contracted partner hospitals.
Revenue generated from pharma research and development services was RMB115.7 million (US$15.8 million) for 2024, remaining relatively stable (decreasing by 0.2%) from RMB115.9 million for 2023.
Cost of revenues was RMB153.4 million (US$21.0 million) for 2024, representing a 11.9% decrease from RMB174.2 million for 2023, primarily due to a decrease in cost of revenues for our central laboratory business, as we continued our transition towards in-hospital testing.
Gross profit remained relatively stable at RMB362.4 million (US$49.6 million) for 2024, compared to RMB363.2 million for the same period in 2023. Gross margin increased to 70.3% for 2024 from 67.6% for 2023.
Non-GAAP gross profit, which excludes depreciation and amortization expenses, was RMB386.3 million (US$52.9 million) for 2024, representing a 3.3% decrease from RMB399.4 million for 2023. Non-GAAP gross margin was 74.9% for 2024, compared to 74.3% for 2023. For more details on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.
Operating expenses were RMB720.0 million (US$98.6 million) for 2024, representing a 30.3% decrease from RMB1,032.5 million for 2023.
Research and development expenses were RMB232.3 million (US$31.8 million) for 2024, representing a 33.1% decrease from RMB347.0 million for 2023, primarily due to (i) a decrease in the expenditure for detection research; (ii) a decrease in amortized expense on share-based compensation; (iii) a decrease in staff cost resulted from the reorganization of our research and development department to improve operating efficiency; and (iv) a decrease in amortized expenses for office building.
Selling and marketing expenses were RMB190.9 million (US$26.2 million) for 2024, representing a 22.9% decrease from RMB247.7 million for 2023, primarily due to (i) a decrease in staff cost resulted from the reorganization of our sales department to improve operating efficiency; (ii) a decrease in marketing and conference fee; (iii) a decrease in amortized expense on share-based compensation; and (iv) a decrease in travel expense.
General and administrative expenses were RMB261.6 million (US$35.8 million) for 2024, representing a 40.2% decrease from RMB437.8 million for 2023, primarily due to (i) a decrease in amortized expense on share-based compensation; (ii) a decrease in amortized expenses for office building; (iii) a decrease in staff cost resulted from the reorganization of our general and administrative department to improve operating efficiency; and (iv) a decrease in operating lease.
Impairment loss on long-lived assets were RMB35.1 million (US$4.8 million) for the year ended December 31, 2024 as a result of the long-lived assets impairment test conducted by the management.
Net loss was RMB346.6 million (US$47.5 million) for 2024, compared to RMB653.7 million for 2023.
Exchange Rate Information
This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to Renminbi are made at a rate of RMB7.2993 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on December 31, 2024, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the Renminbi or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or Renminbi, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.
About Burning Rock
Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR), whose mission is to guard life via science, focuses on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of i) NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients, and ii) cancer early detection, which has moved beyond proof-of-concept R&D into the clinical validation stage.
For more information about Burning Rock, please visit: ir.brbiotech.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “target,” “confident” and similar statements. Burning Rock may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Burning Rock’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Burning Rock’s control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Burning Rock does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.
Non-GAAP Measures
In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin, as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance and formulate business plans. However, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.
The Company defines non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding depreciation and amortization. The Company defines non-GAAP gross margin as non-GAAP gross profit divided by its revenue.
The Company believes presenting non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin excluding non-cash impact of depreciation and amortization, in addition to the Company’s GAAP gross profit and gross margin, provides a better understanding of the underlying trends in the Company’s operating business performance.
Reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance.
Contact: IR@brbiotech.com
Selected Operating Data
As of
March
31, 2023
June
30, 2023
September
30, 2023
December
31, 2023
March
31, 2024
June 30,
2024
September
30, 2024
December
31, 2024
In-hospital channel:
Pipeline partner hospitals
(1)
29
30
29
28
28
29
30
29
Contracted partner hospitals
(2)
49
50
55
59
59
59
61
63
Total number of partner
hospitals
78
80
84
87
87
88
91
92
(1)
Refers to hospitals that are in the process of establishing in-hospital laboratories, laboratory equipment procurement or installation, staff training or pilot testing using the Company’s products.
(2)
Refers to hospitals that have entered into contracts to purchase the Company’s products for use on a recurring basis in their respective in-hospital laboratories the Company helped them establish. Kit revenue is generated from contracted hospitals.
Selected Financial Data
For the three months ended
Revenues
March 31,
2023
June 30,
2023
September 30,
2023
December 31,
2023
March 31,
2024
June 30,
2024
September 30,
2024
December 31,
2024
(RMB in thousands)
Central laboratory channel
61,804
66,239
53,481
51,288
47,614
48,773
39,984
39,278
In-hospital channel
51,561
53,835
54,496
28,809
57,387
59,872
63,769
43,464
Pharma research and development channel
29,151
26,194
19,589
40,988
20,622
26,888
24,891
43,280
Total revenues
142,516
146,268
127,566
121,085
125,623
135,533
128,644
126,022
For the three months ended
Gross profit
March 31,
2023
June 30,
2023
September 30,
2023
December 31,
2023
March 31,
2024
June 30,
2024
September 30,
2024
December 31,
2024
(RMB in thousands)
Central laboratory channel
48,090
51,876
41,487
41,886
37,002
38,424
33,262
33,153
In-hospital channel
34,409
33,353
35,459
12,910
39,192
44,058
46,580
29,563
Pharma research and development channel
16,273
15,193
8,974
23,317
9,500
12,956
12,004
26,706
Total gross profit
98,772
100,422
85,920
78,113
85,694
95,438
91,846
89,422
For the three months ended
Share-based compensation expenses
March 31,
2023
June 30,
2023
September 30,
2023
December 31,
2023
March 31,
2024
June 30,
2024
September 30,
2024
December 31,
2024
(RMB in thousands)
Cost of revenues
353
627
680
654
596
464
289
520
Research and development expenses
13,612
15,301
12,161
12,401
12,287
12,008
3,180
3,202
Selling and marketing expenses
1,606
3,389
2,848
1,816
508
1,232
1,917
1,353
General and administrative expenses
62,595
18,502
57,704
56,472
55,990
54,407
4,732
2,937
Total share-based compensation expenses
78,166
37,819
73,393
71,343
69,381
68,111
10,118
8,012
Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)
For the three months ended
March
31, 2023
June
30, 2023
September
30, 2023
December
31, 2023
March
31, 2024
June
30,
2024
September
30, 2024
December
31, 2024
December
31, 2024
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
142,516
146,268
127,566
121,085
125,623
135,533
128,644
126,022
17,265
Cost of revenues
(43,744
)
(45,846
)
(41,646
)
(42,972
)
(39,929
)
(40,095
)
(36,798
)
(36,600
)
(5,014
)
Gross profit
98,772
100,422
85,920
78,113
85,694
95,438
91,846
89,422
12,251
Operating expenses:
Research and development expenses
(94,417
)
(95,779
)
(83,701
)
(73,119
)
(65,985
)
(64,952
)
(49,150
)
(52,203
)
(7,152
)
Selling and marketing expenses
(64,774
)
(70,842
)
(62,310
)
(49,785
)
(46,856
)
(48,907
)
(48,411
)
(46,730
)
(6,402
)
General and administrative expenses
(128,039
)
(69,525
)
(118,724
)
(121,533
)
(98,681
)
(92,794
)
(32,874
)
(37,289
)
(5,109
)
Impairment loss on long-lived assets
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(35,127
)
(4,812
)
Total operating expenses
(287,230
)
(236,146
)
(264,735
)
(244,437
)
(211,522
)
(206,653
)
(130,435
)
(171,349
)
(23,475
)
Loss from operations
(188,458
)
(135,724
)
(178,815
)
(166,324
)
(125,828
)
(111,215
)
(38,589
)
(81,927
)
(11,224
)
Interest income
3,144
5,255
4,018
5,539
4,038
3,187
3,173
1,814
249
Other income (expense), net
599
(118
)
(157
)
160
434
(82
)
1
4,353
596
Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net
(116
)
（210
)
423
(517
)
(13
)
262
(129
)
(220
)
(30
)
Loss before income tax
(184,831
)
(130,797
)
(174,531
)
(161,142
)
(121,369
)
(107,848
)
(35,544
)
(75,980
)
(10,409
)
Income tax expenses
(422
)
(445
)
(450
)
(1,071
)
(180
)
(190
)
(201
)
(5,314
)
(728
)
Net loss
(185,253
)
(131,242
)
(174,981
)
(162,213
)
(121,549
)
(108,038
)
(35,745
)
(81,294
)
(11,137
)
Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders
(185,253
)
(131,242
)
(174,981
)
(162,213
)
(121,549
)
(108,038
)
(35,745
)
(81,294
)
(11,137
)
Loss per share for class A and class B ordinary shares:
Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted
(1.81
)
(1.28
)
(1.71
)
(1.58
)
(1.19
)
(1.05
)
(0.35
)
(0.79
)
(0.11
)
Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted
(1.81
)
(1.28
)
(1.71
)
(1.58
)
(1.19
)
(1.05
)
(0.35
)
(0.79
)
(0.11
)
Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation:
Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted
85,065,585
85,151,052
85,000,869
85,071,360
85,219,188
85,271,858
85,902,670
86,036,286
86,036,286
Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted
17,324,848
17,324,848
17,324,848
17,324,848
17,324,848
17,324,848
17,324,848
17,324,848
17,324,848
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax of nil:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(5,659
)
14,829
(1,955
)
(3,026
)
590
940
(4,054
)
6,009
823
Total comprehensive loss
(190,912
)
(116,413
)
(176,936
)
(165,239
)
(120,959
)
(107,098
)
(39,799
)
(75,285
)
(10,314
)
Total comprehensive loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders
(190,912
)
(116,413
)
(176,936
)
(165,239
)
(120,959
)
(107,098
)
(39,799
)
(75,285
)
(10,314
)
Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)
For the year ended
December 31,
2023
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
537,435
515,822
70,667
Cost of revenues
(174,208
)
(153,422
)
(21,020
)
Gross profit
363,227
362,400
49,647
Operating expenses:
Research and development expenses
(347,016
)
(232,290
)
(31,824
)
Selling and marketing expenses
(247,711
)
(190,904
)
(26,154
)
General and administrative expenses
(437,821
)
(261,638
)
(35,844
)
Impairment loss on long-lived assets
-
(35,127
)
(4,812
)
Total operating expenses
(1,032,548
)
(719,959
)
(98,634
)
Loss from operations
(669,321
)
(357,559
)
(48,987
)
Interest income
17,956
12,212
1,673
Other income, net
484
4,706
645
Foreign exchange loss, net
(420
)
(100
)
(14
)
Loss before income tax
(651,301
)
(340,741
)
(46,683
)
Income tax expenses
(2,388
)
(5,885
)
(806
)
Net loss
(653,689
)
(346,626
)
(47,489
)
Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders
(653,689
)
(346,626
)
(47,489
)
Loss per share for class A and class B ordinary shares:
Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted
(6.38
)
(3.37
)
(0.46
)
Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted
(6.38
)
(3.37
)
(0.46
)
Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation:
Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted
85,071,691
85,610,197
85,610,197
Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted
17,324,848
17,324,848
17,324,848
Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
4,189
3,485
477
Total comprehensive loss
(649,500
)
(343,141
)
(47,012
)
Total comprehensive loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders
(649,500
)
(343,141
)
(47,012
)
Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
As of
December 31,
2023
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
615,096
519,849
71,219
Restricted cash
120
2,313
317
Accounts receivable, net
126,858
152,013
20,826
Contract assets, net
22,748
13,855
1,898
Inventories, net
69,020
62,625
8,580
Prepayments and other current assets
50,254
25,963
3,557
Total current assets
884,096
776,618
106,397
Non-current assets:
Equity method investment
337
-
-
Convertible note receivable
5,320
-
-
Property and equipment, net
131,912
47,152
6,460
Operating right-of-use assets
12,284
53,188
7,287
Intangible assets, net
964
421
58
Other non-current assets
5,088
7,926
1,086
Total non-current assets
155,905
108,687
14,891
TOTAL ASSETS
1,040,001
885,305
121,288
Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)
(in thousands)
As of
December 31,
2023
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
18,061
33,747
4,623
Deferred revenue
130,537
117,895
16,152
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
104,935
89,498
12,262
Customer deposits
1,197
592
81
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
8,634
24,567
3,366
Total current liabilities
263,364
266,299
36,484
Non-current liabilities:
Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities
3,690
27,754
3,802
Other non-current liabilities
4,537
10,425
1,428
Total non-current liabilities
8,227
38,179
5,230
TOTAL LIABILITIES
271,591
304,478
41,714
Shareholders’ equity:
Class A ordinary shares
116
124
17
Class B ordinary shares
21
21
3
Additional paid-in capital
4,849,337
5,002,255
685,306
Treasury stock
(65,896
)
(63,264
)
(8,667
)
Accumulated deficits
(3,853,635
)
(4,200,261
)
(575,433
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(161,533
)
(158,048
)
(21,652
)
Total shareholders’ equity
768,410
580,827
79,574
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
1,040,001
885,305
121,288
Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
For the three months ended
December 31,
2023
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
Net cash (used in) generated from operating activities
(16,019
)
19,062
2,611
Net cash used in investing activities
(328
)
(812
)
(111
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(1,909
)
(74
)
(10
)
Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(3,277
)
5,739
787
Net
(
decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(21,533
)
23,915
3,277
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period
636,749
498,247
68,259
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period
615,216
522,162
71,536
For the year ended
December 31,
2023
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
Net cash used in operating activities
(255,783
)
(92,261
)
(12,640
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(9,300
)
(4,412
)
(604
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(48,832
)
(72
)
(10
)
Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
3,863
3,691
506
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(310,052
)
(93,054
)
(12,748
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period
925,268
615,216
84,284
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period
615,216
522,162
71,536
Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
For the three months ended
March 31,
2023
June 30,
2023
September 30,
2023
December 31,
2023
March 31,
2024
June 30,
2024
September 30,
2024
December 31,
2024
(RMB in thousands)
Gross profit:
Central laboratory channel
48,090
51,876
41,487
41,886
37,002
38,424
33,262
33,153
In-hospital channel
34,409
33,353
35,459
12,910
39,192
44,058
46,580
29,563
Pharma research and development channel
16,273
15,193
8,974
23,317
9,500
12,956
12,004
26,706
Total gross profit
98,772
100,422
85,920
78,113
85,694
95,438
91,846
89,422
Add: depreciation and amortization:
Central laboratory channel
2,567
2,645
2,550
2,414
1,919
1,226
1,277
1,010
In-hospital channel
2,582
2,637
2,751
2,728
1,524
824
798
623
Pharma research and development channel
3,974
3,665
3,863
3,808
3,856
4,417
3,846
2,534
Total depreciation and amortization included in cost of revenues
9,123
8,947
9,164
8,950
7,299
6,467
5,921
4,167
Non-GAAP gross profit：
Central laboratory channel
50,657
54,521
44,037
44,300
38,921
39,650
34,539
34,163
In-hospital channel
36,991
35,990
38,210
15,638
40,716
44,882
47,378
30,186
Pharma research and development channel
20,247
18,858
12,837
27,125
13,356
17,373
15,850
29,240
Total non-GAAP gross profit
107,895
109,369
95,084
87,063
92,993
101,905
97,767
93,589
Non-GAAP gross margin：
Central laboratory channel
82.0%
82.3%
82.3%
86.4%
81.7%
81.3%
86.4%
87.0%
In-hospital channel
71.7%
66.9%
70.1%
54.3%
70.9%
75.0%
74.3%
69.5%
Pharma research and development channel
69.5%
72.0%
65.5%
66.2%
64.8%
64.6%
63.7%
67.6%
Total non-GAAP gross margin
75.7
%
74.8
%
74.5
%
71.9
%
74.0
%
75.2
%
76.0
%
74.3
%
Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
For the year ended
December 31,
2023
December 31,
2024
(RMB in thousands)
Gross profit:
Central laboratory channel
183,339
141,841
In-hospital channel
116,131
159,393
Pharma research and development channel
63,757
61,166
Total gross profit
363,227
362,400
Add: depreciation and amortization:
Central laboratory channel
10,176
5,432
In-hospital channel
10,699
3,769
Pharma research and development channel
15,310
14,653
Total depreciation and amortization included in cost of revenues
36,185
23,854
Non-GAAP gross profit：
Central laboratory channel
193,515
147,273
In-hospital channel
126,830
163,162
Pharma research and development channel
79,067
75,819
Total non-GAAP gross profit
399,412
386,254
Non-GAAP gross margin：
Central laboratory channel
83.1%
83.8%
In-hospital channel
67.2%
72.7%
Pharma research and development channel
68.2%
65.5%
Total non-GAAP gross margin
74.3
%
74.9
%
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.