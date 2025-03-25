News & Insights

Burning Rock Biotech Limited Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results, Highlighting Progress Towards Profitability

March 25, 2025

Burning Rock Biotech Limited reported financial results for 2024, highlighting revenue changes and advancements in cancer detection technologies.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited announced its unaudited financial results for 2024, highlighting a 4.0% revenue decrease to RMB 515.8 million (US$ 70.7 million) compared to 2023. The report indicates a significant organizational optimization to drive profitability, reflecting in a reduced net loss of RMB 346.6 million (US$ 47.5 million), down from RMB 653.7 million in the previous year. The company experienced a shift toward in-hospital testing, evidenced by a 50.9% rise in in-hospital revenue, while central laboratory revenue declined by 24.6%. Gross profit remained relatively stable at RMB 362.4 million (US$ 49.6 million) with an increased gross margin of 70.3%. Notably, the company presented various studies advancing its NGS technology in precision oncology, including collaborations with Bayer for companion diagnostics in lung cancer. Overall, Burning Rock's focus on improving operational efficiencies and expanding its service offerings in precision oncology marks a strategic pivot to enhance financial performance and growth in the healthcare sector.

Potential Positives

  • Completed organizational optimization leads to improved operational efficiency and a stronger path towards profitability.
  • Significant inclusion of THUNDER study results in major clinical guidelines underscores the effectiveness of the company's cancer detection technology.
  • Approval of the first co-developed NGS-based companion diagnostic for lung cancer by the NMPA enhances market credibility and potential for future collaborations.
  • Reduction in net loss from RMB 162.2 million in Q4 2023 to RMB 81.3 million in Q4 2024 indicates progress towards financial stability.

Potential Negatives

  • Net loss of RMB 81.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 represents a significant financial challenge, even though it is an improvement from the loss of RMB 162.2 million for the same period in 2023.
  • Full year 2024 revenue decreased by 4.0% to RMB 515.8 million compared to 2023, indicating struggles in maintaining or growing top-line sales.
  • Central laboratory business revenue declined by 24.6% for 2024, primarily due to a decrease in the number of tests, which raises concerns about the sustainability of this business segment.

FAQ

What is the focus of Burning Rock Biotech Limited?

Burning Rock Biotech Limited focuses on next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in precision oncology.

What financial results did Burning Rock report for Q4 2024?

Burning Rock reported revenues of RMB126.0 million for Q4 2024, a 4.1% increase compared to Q4 2023.

What was the net loss for Burning Rock in Q4 2024?

The company reported a net loss of RMB81.3 million for Q4 2024, reduced from RMB162.2 million in Q4 2023.

How did the in-hospital revenue change in 2024?

In-hospital revenue increased by 19.0% to RMB224.5 million in 2024 compared to 2023.

What new collaborations has Burning Rock announced recently?

Burning Rock announced a companion diagnostics collaboration with Bayer in May 2024 for lung cancer testing.

Full Release



GUANGZHOU, China, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR, the “Company” or “Burning Rock”), a company focused on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology, today reported unaudited financial results for the three months and the year ended December 31, 2024.




2024 Business Overview and Recent Updates





  • Corporate Updates



    • Completed profitability-driven organizational optimization, execution towards profitability well underway





  • Early Detection



    • THUNDER study for 6-cancer test was included in the

      Diagnosis and Treatment Guidelines for Primary Liver Cancer (2024 Edition)

      and the

      Expert Consensus on Detection and Clinical Application of Tumor DNA Methylation Markers (2024 Edition)

      , showing an impressive performance of ELSA-seq using cfDNA in cancer detection and origin prediction.





  • Therapy Selection



    • Presented study results on small-cell lung cancer and colorectal cancer at the ASCO in June 2024. “The efficacy and safety of high dose Almonertinib in untreated EGFR-mutated NSCLC with brain metastases, including biomarker analysis” and “Individualized tumor-informed circulating tumor DNA analysis for molecular residual disease detection in predicting recurrence and efficacy of adjuvant chemotherapy in colorectal cancer.”


    • Presented study results at the 2024 World Conference on Lung Cancer in September 2024. “Neoadjuvant sintilimab plus chemotherapy could be an optional treatment modality in selected EGFR-mutant NSCLC” and “Distinct Genomic and Immune Microenvironment Features of Solid or Micropapillary Predominant Subtype in Stage I Lung Adenocarcinomas.”





  • Pharma Services



    • New companion diagnostics (CDx) collaboration announced with Bayer in China in May 2024.


    • The companion diagnostic (CDx) for EGFR exon 20 insertion mutation (exon20ins) for sunvozertinib, developed through the collaboration of Burning Rock and Dizal, has been approved by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China in October 2024, which marks the first co-developed NGS-based CDx for lung cancer approved by NMPA since the release of the CDx guideline in China.






Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results



Revenues were RMB126.0 million (US$17.3 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a 4.1% increase from RMB121.1 million for the same period in 2023.




  • Revenue generated from central laboratory business was RMB39.3 million (US$5.4 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a 23.4% decrease from RMB51.3 million for the same period in 2023, primarily attributable to a decrease in the number of tests, as we continued our transition towards in-hospital testing.


  • Revenue generated from in-hospital business was RMB43.5 million (US$6.0 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a 50.9% increase from RMB28.8 million for the same period in 2024, driven by an increase in sales volume from existing hospitals and new contracted partner hospitals.


  • Revenue generated from pharma research and development services was RMB43.3 million (US$5.9 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a 5.6% increase from RMB41.0 million for the same period in 2023, primarily attributable to increased development and testing services performed for our pharma customers.





Cost of revenues was RMB36.6 million (US$5.0 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a 14.8% decrease from RMB43.0 million for the same period in 2023, primarily due to (i) a decrease in cost of central laboratory business, which was in line with the decrease in revenue generated from this business; and (ii) a decrease in amortization expense for all kinds of business.



Gross profit was RMB89.4 million (US$12.3 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a 14.5% increase from RMB78.1 million for the same period in 2023. Gross margin was 71.0% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 64.5% for the same period in 2023. By channel, gross margin of central laboratory business was 84.4% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 81.7% during the same period in 2023, primarily due to the decreased depreciation; gross margin of in-hospital business was 68.0% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 44.8% during the same period in 2023, and such increase was primarily due to an increase in sales volume to high margin hospitals and decreased depreciation and rental cost in relation to our laboratory of Guangzhou headquarters; gross margin of pharma research and development services was 61.7% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 56.9% during the same period of 2023, primarily due to an increase in test volume of higher margin projects.



Non-GAAP gross profit, which excludes depreciation and amortization expenses, was RMB93.6 million (US$12.8 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a 7.5% increase from RMB87.1 million for the same period in 2023. Non-GAAP gross margin was 74.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 71.9% for the same period in 2023. For more details on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.



Operating expenses were RMB171.3 million (US$23.5 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a 29.9% decrease from RMB244.4 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease was primarily driven by budget control measures, including headcount reduction, to improve our operating efficiency.




  • Research and development expenses were RMB52.2 million (US$7.2 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a 28.6% decrease from RMB73.1 million for the same period in 2023, primarily due to (i) a decrease in the expenditure for detection research, and (ii) a decrease in amortized expense on share-based compensation; and (iii) a decrease in amortized expenses for office building decoration.


  • Selling and marketing expenses were RMB46.7 million (US$6.4 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a 6.1% decrease from RMB49.8 million for the same period in 2023, primarily due to a decrease in staff cost resulted from the reorganization of our sales department to improve operating efficiency.


  • General and administrative expenses were RMB37.3 million (US$5.1 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a 69.3% decrease from RMB121.5 million for the same period in 2023, primarily due to (i) a decrease in amortized expense on share-based compensation; (ii) a decrease in amortized expenses for office building decoration; and (iii) a decrease in impairment expenses for accounts receivables and contract assets resulting from accelerated settlement with customers with long accounts receivable.





Net loss was RMB81.3 million (US$11.1 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to RMB162.2 million for the same period in 2023.



Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash were RMB522.2 million (US$71.5 million) as of December 31, 2024.




Full Year 2024 Financial Results



Revenues were RMB515.8 million (US$70.7 million) for 2024, representing a 4.0% decrease from RMB537.4 million for 2023.




  • Revenue generated from central laboratory business was RMB175.6 million (US$24.1 million) for 2024, representing a 24.6% decrease from RMB232.8 million for 2023, primarily attributable to a decrease in the number of tests, as we continued our transition towards in-hospital testing.


  • Revenue generated from in-hospital business was RMB224.5 million (US$30.8 million) for 2024, representing an 19.0% increase from RMB188.7 million for 2023, driven by an increase in sales volume from existing hospitals and new contracted partner hospitals.


  • Revenue generated from pharma research and development services was RMB115.7 million (US$15.8 million) for 2024, remaining relatively stable (decreasing by 0.2%) from RMB115.9 million for 2023.



Cost of revenues was RMB153.4 million (US$21.0 million) for 2024, representing a 11.9% decrease from RMB174.2 million for 2023, primarily due to a decrease in cost of revenues for our central laboratory business, as we continued our transition towards in-hospital testing.



Gross profit remained relatively stable at RMB362.4 million (US$49.6 million) for 2024, compared to RMB363.2 million for the same period in 2023. Gross margin increased to 70.3% for 2024 from 67.6% for 2023.



Non-GAAP gross profit, which excludes depreciation and amortization expenses, was RMB386.3 million (US$52.9 million) for 2024, representing a 3.3% decrease from RMB399.4 million for 2023. Non-GAAP gross margin was 74.9% for 2024, compared to 74.3% for 2023. For more details on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.



Operating expenses were RMB720.0 million (US$98.6 million) for 2024, representing a 30.3% decrease from RMB1,032.5 million for 2023.




  • Research and development expenses were RMB232.3 million (US$31.8 million) for 2024, representing a 33.1% decrease from RMB347.0 million for 2023, primarily due to (i) a decrease in the expenditure for detection research; (ii) a decrease in amortized expense on share-based compensation; (iii) a decrease in staff cost resulted from the reorganization of our research and development department to improve operating efficiency; and (iv) a decrease in amortized expenses for office building.


  • Selling and marketing expenses were RMB190.9 million (US$26.2 million) for 2024, representing a 22.9% decrease from RMB247.7 million for 2023, primarily due to (i) a decrease in staff cost resulted from the reorganization of our sales department to improve operating efficiency; (ii) a decrease in marketing and conference fee; (iii) a decrease in amortized expense on share-based compensation; and (iv) a decrease in travel expense.


  • General and administrative expenses were RMB261.6 million (US$35.8 million) for 2024, representing a 40.2% decrease from RMB437.8 million for 2023, primarily due to (i) a decrease in amortized expense on share-based compensation; (ii) a decrease in amortized expenses for office building; (iii) a decrease in staff cost resulted from the reorganization of our general and administrative department to improve operating efficiency; and (iv) a decrease in operating lease.


  • Impairment loss on long-lived assets were RMB35.1 million (US$4.8 million) for the year ended December 31, 2024 as a result of the long-lived assets impairment test conducted by the management.



Net loss was RMB346.6 million (US$47.5 million) for 2024, compared to RMB653.7 million for 2023.




Exchange Rate Information



This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to Renminbi are made at a rate of RMB7.2993 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on December 31, 2024, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the Renminbi or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or Renminbi, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.




About Burning Rock



Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR), whose mission is to guard life via science, focuses on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of i) NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients, and ii) cancer early detection, which has moved beyond proof-of-concept R&D into the clinical validation stage.



For more information about Burning Rock, please visit: ir.brbiotech.com.




Safe Harbor Statement



This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “target,” “confident” and similar statements. Burning Rock may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Burning Rock’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Burning Rock’s control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Burning Rock does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.




Non-GAAP Measures



In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin, as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance and formulate business plans. However, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.



The Company defines non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding depreciation and amortization. The Company defines non-GAAP gross margin as non-GAAP gross profit divided by its revenue.



The Company believes presenting non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin excluding non-cash impact of depreciation and amortization, in addition to the Company’s GAAP gross profit and gross margin, provides a better understanding of the underlying trends in the Company’s operating business performance.



Reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance.



Contact: IR@brbiotech.com











Selected Operating Data



As of





March


31, 2023


June


30, 2023


September


30, 2023


December


31, 2023


March


31, 2024


June 30,




2024


September


30, 2024


December


31, 2024


In-hospital channel:















Pipeline partner hospitals

(1)
29

30

29

28

28

29

30

29

Contracted partner hospitals

(2)
49

50

55

59

59

59

61

63


Total number of partner


hospitals

78


80


84


87


87


88


91


92



(1)

Refers to hospitals that are in the process of establishing in-hospital laboratories, laboratory equipment procurement or installation, staff training or pilot testing using the Company’s products.



(2)

Refers to hospitals that have entered into contracts to purchase the Company’s products for use on a recurring basis in their respective in-hospital laboratories the Company helped them establish. Kit revenue is generated from contracted hospitals.




Selected Financial Data



For the three months ended




Revenues

March 31,


2023


June 30,


2023


September 30,


2023


December 31,


2023


March 31,




2024


June 30,




2024


September 30,


2024


December 31,


2024



(RMB in thousands)

Central laboratory channel
61,804

66,239

53,481

51,288

47,614

48,773

39,984

39,278

In-hospital channel
51,561

53,835

54,496

28,809

57,387

59,872

63,769

43,464

Pharma research and development channel
29,151

26,194

19,589

40,988

20,622

26,888

24,891

43,280


Total revenues

142,516


146,268


127,566


121,085


125,623


135,533


128,644


126,022

















































































































For the three months ended




Gross profit

March 31,


2023


June 30,


2023


September 30,


2023


December 31,


2023


March 31,




2024


June 30,




2024


September 30,


2024


December 31,


2024



(RMB in thousands)

Central laboratory channel
48,090

51,876

41,487

41,886

37,002

38,424

33,262

33,153

In-hospital channel
34,409

33,353

35,459

12,910

39,192

44,058

46,580

29,563

Pharma research and development channel
16,273

15,193

8,974

23,317

9,500

12,956

12,004

26,706


Total gross profit

98,772


100,422


85,920


78,113


85,694


95,438


91,846


89,422





































































































































For the three months ended




Share-based compensation expenses

March 31,


2023


June 30,


2023


September 30,


2023


December 31,


2023


March 31,




2024


June 30,




2024


September 30,


2024


December 31,


2024



(RMB in thousands)

Cost of revenues
353

627

680

654

596

464

289

520

Research and development expenses
13,612

15,301

12,161

12,401

12,287

12,008

3,180

3,202

Selling and marketing expenses
1,606

3,389

2,848

1,816

508

1,232

1,917

1,353

General and administrative expenses
62,595

18,502

57,704

56,472

55,990

54,407

4,732

2,937


Total share-based compensation expenses

78,166


37,819


73,393


71,343


69,381


68,111


10,118


8,012





























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Burning Rock Biotech Limited




Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Loss




(in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)




For the three months ended



March


31, 2023


June


30, 2023


September


30, 2023


December


31, 2023


March


31, 2024


June


30,


2024


September


30, 2024


December


31, 2024


December


31, 2024



RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$


Revenues

142,516



146,268



127,566



121,085



125,623



135,533



128,644



126,022



17,265


Cost of revenues

(43,744

)


(45,846

)


(41,646

)


(42,972

)


(39,929

)


(40,095

)


(36,798

)


(36,600

)


(5,014

)


Gross profit

98,772



100,422



85,920



78,113



85,694



95,438



91,846



89,422



12,251


Operating expenses:









Research and development expenses
(94,417
)

(95,779
)

(83,701
)

(73,119
)

(65,985
)

(64,952
)

(49,150
)

(52,203
)

(7,152
)

Selling and marketing expenses
(64,774
)

(70,842
)

(62,310
)

(49,785
)

(46,856
)

(48,907
)

(48,411
)

(46,730
)

(6,402
)

General and administrative expenses
(128,039
)

(69,525
)

(118,724
)

(121,533
)

(98,681
)

(92,794
)

(32,874
)

(37,289
)

(5,109
)

Impairment loss on long-lived assets
-


-


-


-


-


-


-


(35,127
)

(4,812
)


Total operating expenses

(287,230

)


(236,146

)


(264,735

)


(244,437

)


(211,522

)


(206,653

)


(130,435

)


(171,349

)


(23,475

)


Loss from operations

(188,458

)


(135,724

)


(178,815

)


(166,324

)


(125,828

)


(111,215

)


(38,589

)


(81,927

)


(11,224

)

Interest income
3,144


5,255


4,018


5,539


4,038


3,187


3,173


1,814


249

Other income (expense), net
599


(118
)

(157
)

160


434


(82
)

1


4,353


596

Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net
(116
)

（210
)

423


(517
)

(13
)

262


(129
)

(220
)

(30
)


Loss before income tax

(184,831

)


(130,797

)


(174,531

)


(161,142

)


(121,369

)


(107,848

)


(35,544

)


(75,980

)


(10,409

)

Income tax expenses
(422
)

(445
)

(450
)

(1,071
)

(180
)

(190
)

(201
)

(5,314
)

(728
)


Net loss

(185,253

)


(131,242

)


(174,981

)


(162,213

)


(121,549

)


(108,038

)


(35,745

)


(81,294

)


(11,137

)


Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders

(185,253

)


(131,242

)


(174,981

)


(162,213

)


(121,549

)


(108,038

)


(35,745

)


(81,294

)


(11,137

)


Loss per share for class A and class B ordinary shares:









Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted

(1.81

)


(1.28

)


(1.71

)


(1.58

)


(1.19

)


(1.05

)


(0.35

)


(0.79

)


(0.11

)

Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted

(1.81

)


(1.28

)


(1.71

)


(1.58

)


(1.19

)


(1.05

)


(0.35

)


(0.79

)


(0.11

)


Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation:









Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted
85,065,585


85,151,052


85,000,869


85,071,360


85,219,188


85,271,858


85,902,670


86,036,286


86,036,286

Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted
17,324,848


17,324,848


17,324,848


17,324,848


17,324,848


17,324,848


17,324,848


17,324,848


17,324,848


Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax of nil:









Foreign currency translation adjustments
(5,659
)

14,829


(1,955
)

(3,026
)

590


940


(4,054
)

6,009


823


Total comprehensive loss

(190,912

)


(116,413

)


(176,936

)


(165,239

)


(120,959

)


(107,098

)


(39,799

)


(75,285

)


(10,314

)


Total comprehensive loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders

(190,912

)


(116,413

)


(176,936

)


(165,239

)


(120,959

)


(107,098

)


(39,799

)


(75,285

)


(10,314

)
























































































































































































































































































































Burning Rock Biotech Limited




Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Loss




(in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)





For the year ended



December 31,




2023


December 31,




2024


December 31,




2024



RMB


RMB


US$


Revenues

537,435



515,822



70,667


Cost of revenues

(174,208

)


(153,422

)


(21,020

)


Gross profit

363,227



362,400



49,647


Operating expenses:



Research and development expenses
(347,016
)

(232,290
)

(31,824
)

Selling and marketing expenses
(247,711
)

(190,904
)

(26,154
)

General and administrative expenses
(437,821
)

(261,638
)

(35,844
)

Impairment loss on long-lived assets
-


(35,127
)

(4,812
)


Total operating expenses

(1,032,548

)


(719,959

)


(98,634

)


Loss from operations

(669,321

)


(357,559

)


(48,987

)

Interest income
17,956


12,212


1,673

Other income, net
484


4,706


645

Foreign exchange loss, net
(420
)

(100
)

(14
)


Loss before income tax

(651,301

)


(340,741

)


(46,683

)

Income tax expenses
(2,388
)

(5,885
)

(806
)


Net loss

(653,689

)


(346,626

)


(47,489

)


Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders

(653,689

)


(346,626

)


(47,489

)


Loss per share for class A and class B ordinary shares:



Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted
(6.38
)

(3.37
)

(0.46
)

Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted
(6.38
)

(3.37
)

(0.46
)


Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation:



Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted
85,071,691


85,610,197


85,610,197

Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted
17,324,848


17,324,848


17,324,848


Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil:



Foreign currency translation adjustments
4,189


3,485


477


Total comprehensive loss

(649,500

)


(343,141

)


(47,012

)


Total comprehensive loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders

(649,500

)


(343,141

)


(47,012

)


















































































































































































Burning Rock Biotech Limited






Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets






(In thousands)




As of



December 31,




2023


December 31,




2024


December 31,




2024



RMB


RMB


US$


ASSETS






Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents
615,096

519,849

71,219

Restricted cash
120

2,313

317

Accounts receivable, net
126,858

152,013

20,826

Contract assets, net
22,748

13,855

1,898

Inventories, net
69,020

62,625

8,580

Prepayments and other current assets
50,254

25,963

3,557


Total current assets

884,096


776,618


106,397


Non-current assets:





Equity method investment
337

-

-

Convertible note receivable
5,320

-

-

Property and equipment, net
131,912

47,152

6,460

Operating right-of-use assets
12,284

53,188

7,287

Intangible assets, net
964

421

58

Other non-current assets
5,088

7,926

1,086


Total non-current assets

155,905


108,687


14,891


TOTAL ASSETS

1,040,001


885,305


121,288
































































































































































































































































Burning Rock Biotech Limited






Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)






(in thousands)




As of



December 31,




2023


December 31,




2024


December 31,




2024



RMB


RMB


US$


LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY




Current liabilities:



Accounts payable
18,061


33,747


4,623

Deferred revenue
130,537


117,895


16,152

Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
104,935


89,498


12,262

Customer deposits
1,197


592


81

Current portion of operating lease liabilities
8,634


24,567


3,366


Total current liabilities

263,364



266,299



36,484


Non-current liabilities:



Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities
3,690


27,754


3,802

Other non-current liabilities
4,537


10,425


1,428


Total non-current liabilities

8,227



38,179



5,230


TOTAL LIABILITIES

271,591



304,478



41,714






Shareholders’ equity:



Class A ordinary shares
116


124


17

Class B ordinary shares
21


21


3

Additional paid-in capital
4,849,337


5,002,255


685,306

Treasury stock
(65,896
)

(63,264
)

(8,667
)

Accumulated deficits
(3,853,635
)

(4,200,261
)

(575,433
)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(161,533
)

(158,048
)

(21,652
)


Total shareholders’ equity

768,410



580,827



79,574


TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

1,040,001



885,305



121,288





















































































































Burning Rock Biotech Limited






Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows






(in thousands)




For the three months ended



December 31,




2023


December 31,




2024


December 31,




2024



RMB


RMB


US$

Net cash (used in) generated from operating activities
(16,019
)

19,062


2,611

Net cash used in investing activities
(328
)

(812
)

(111
)

Net cash used in financing activities
(1,909
)

(74
)

(10
)

Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(3,277
)

5,739


787


Net

(

decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(21,533

)


23,915



3,277

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period
636,749


498,247


68,259


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period

615,216



522,162



71,536














































































































For the year ended



December 31,




2023


December 31,




2024


December 31,




2024



RMB


RMB


US$

Net cash used in operating activities
(255,783
)

(92,261
)

(12,640
)

Net cash used in investing activities
(9,300
)

(4,412
)

(604
)

Net cash used in financing activities
(48,832
)

(72
)

(10
)

Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
3,863


3,691


506


Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(310,052

)


(93,054

)


(12,748

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period
925,268


615,216


84,284


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period

615,216



522,162



71,536

































































































































































































































































































































































































Burning Rock Biotech Limited






Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results




For the three months ended



March 31,


2023


June 30,


2023


September 30,


2023


December 31,


2023


March 31,




2024


June 30,




2024


September 30,


2024


December 31,


2024




(RMB in thousands)


Gross profit:



Central laboratory channel
48,090

51,876

41,487

41,886

37,002

38,424

33,262

33,153

In-hospital channel
34,409

33,353

35,459

12,910

39,192

44,058

46,580

29,563

Pharma research and development channel
16,273

15,193

8,974

23,317

9,500

12,956

12,004

26,706


Total gross profit

98,772


100,422


85,920


78,113


85,694


95,438


91,846


89,422


Add: depreciation and amortization:








Central laboratory channel
2,567

2,645

2,550

2,414

1,919

1,226

1,277

1,010

In-hospital channel
2,582

2,637

2,751

2,728

1,524

824

798

623

Pharma research and development channel
3,974

3,665

3,863

3,808

3,856

4,417

3,846

2,534


Total depreciation and amortization included in cost of revenues

9,123


8,947


9,164


8,950


7,299


6,467


5,921


4,167


Non-GAAP gross profit：








Central laboratory channel
50,657

54,521

44,037

44,300

38,921

39,650

34,539

34,163

In-hospital channel
36,991

35,990

38,210

15,638

40,716

44,882

47,378

30,186

Pharma research and development channel
20,247

18,858

12,837

27,125

13,356

17,373

15,850

29,240


Total non-GAAP gross profit

107,895


109,369


95,084


87,063


92,993


101,905


97,767


93,589


Non-GAAP gross margin：








Central laboratory channel
82.0%

82.3%

82.3%

86.4%

81.7%

81.3%

86.4%

87.0%

In-hospital channel
71.7%

66.9%

70.1%

54.3%

70.9%

75.0%

74.3%

69.5%

Pharma research and development channel
69.5%

72.0%

65.5%

66.2%

64.8%

64.6%

63.7%

67.6%


Total non-GAAP gross margin

75.7


%


74.8


%


74.5


%


71.9


%


74.0


%


75.2


%


76.0


%


74.3


%
















































































































































Burning Rock Biotech Limited






Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results




For the year ended



December 31,


2023


December 31,


2024



(RMB in thousands)


Gross profit:


Central laboratory channel
183,339

141,841

In-hospital channel
116,131

159,393

Pharma research and development channel
63,757

61,166


Total gross profit

363,227


362,400


Add: depreciation and amortization:


Central laboratory channel
10,176

5,432

In-hospital channel
10,699

3,769

Pharma research and development channel
15,310

14,653


Total depreciation and amortization included in cost of revenues

36,185


23,854


Non-GAAP gross profit：


Central laboratory channel
193,515

147,273

In-hospital channel
126,830

163,162

Pharma research and development channel
79,067

75,819


Total non-GAAP gross profit

399,412


386,254


Non-GAAP gross margin：


Central laboratory channel
83.1%

83.8%

In-hospital channel
67.2%

72.7%

Pharma research and development channel
68.2%

65.5%


Total non-GAAP gross margin

74.3


%


74.9


%





