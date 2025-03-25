Burning Rock Biotech Limited Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results, Highlighting Progress Towards Profitability

Burning Rock Biotech Limited reported financial results for 2024, highlighting revenue changes and advancements in cancer detection technologies.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited announced its unaudited financial results for 2024, highlighting a 4.0% revenue decrease to RMB 515.8 million (US$ 70.7 million) compared to 2023. The report indicates a significant organizational optimization to drive profitability, reflecting in a reduced net loss of RMB 346.6 million (US$ 47.5 million), down from RMB 653.7 million in the previous year. The company experienced a shift toward in-hospital testing, evidenced by a 50.9% rise in in-hospital revenue, while central laboratory revenue declined by 24.6%. Gross profit remained relatively stable at RMB 362.4 million (US$ 49.6 million) with an increased gross margin of 70.3%. Notably, the company presented various studies advancing its NGS technology in precision oncology, including collaborations with Bayer for companion diagnostics in lung cancer. Overall, Burning Rock's focus on improving operational efficiencies and expanding its service offerings in precision oncology marks a strategic pivot to enhance financial performance and growth in the healthcare sector.

Potential Positives

Completed organizational optimization leads to improved operational efficiency and a stronger path towards profitability.

Significant inclusion of THUNDER study results in major clinical guidelines underscores the effectiveness of the company's cancer detection technology.

Approval of the first co-developed NGS-based companion diagnostic for lung cancer by the NMPA enhances market credibility and potential for future collaborations.

Reduction in net loss from RMB 162.2 million in Q4 2023 to RMB 81.3 million in Q4 2024 indicates progress towards financial stability.

Potential Negatives

Net loss of RMB 81.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 represents a significant financial challenge, even though it is an improvement from the loss of RMB 162.2 million for the same period in 2023.

Full year 2024 revenue decreased by 4.0% to RMB 515.8 million compared to 2023, indicating struggles in maintaining or growing top-line sales.

Central laboratory business revenue declined by 24.6% for 2024, primarily due to a decrease in the number of tests, which raises concerns about the sustainability of this business segment.

FAQ

What is the focus of Burning Rock Biotech Limited?

Burning Rock Biotech Limited focuses on next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in precision oncology.

What financial results did Burning Rock report for Q4 2024?

Burning Rock reported revenues of RMB126.0 million for Q4 2024, a 4.1% increase compared to Q4 2023.

What was the net loss for Burning Rock in Q4 2024?

The company reported a net loss of RMB81.3 million for Q4 2024, reduced from RMB162.2 million in Q4 2023.

How did the in-hospital revenue change in 2024?

In-hospital revenue increased by 19.0% to RMB224.5 million in 2024 compared to 2023.

What new collaborations has Burning Rock announced recently?

Burning Rock announced a companion diagnostics collaboration with Bayer in May 2024 for lung cancer testing.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

GUANGZHOU, China, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR, the “Company” or “Burning Rock”), a company focused on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology, today reported unaudited financial results for the three months and the year ended December 31, 2024.







2024 Business Overview and Recent Updates











Corporate Updates







Completed profitability-driven organizational optimization, execution towards profitability well underway













Early Detection







THUNDER study for 6-cancer test was included in the



Diagnosis and Treatment Guidelines for Primary Liver Cancer (2024 Edition)



and the



Expert Consensus on Detection and Clinical Application of Tumor DNA Methylation Markers (2024 Edition)



, showing an impressive performance of ELSA-seq using cfDNA in cancer detection and origin prediction.













Therapy Selection







Presented study results on small-cell lung cancer and colorectal cancer at the ASCO in June 2024. “The efficacy and safety of high dose Almonertinib in untreated EGFR-mutated NSCLC with brain metastases, including biomarker analysis” and “Individualized tumor-informed circulating tumor DNA analysis for molecular residual disease detection in predicting recurrence and efficacy of adjuvant chemotherapy in colorectal cancer.”





Presented study results at the 2024 World Conference on Lung Cancer in September 2024. “Neoadjuvant sintilimab plus chemotherapy could be an optional treatment modality in selected EGFR-mutant NSCLC” and “Distinct Genomic and Immune Microenvironment Features of Solid or Micropapillary Predominant Subtype in Stage I Lung Adenocarcinomas.”













Pharma Services







New companion diagnostics (CDx) collaboration announced with Bayer in China in May 2024.





The companion diagnostic (CDx) for EGFR exon 20 insertion mutation (exon20ins) for sunvozertinib, developed through the collaboration of Burning Rock and Dizal, has been approved by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China in October 2024, which marks the first co-developed NGS-based CDx for lung cancer approved by NMPA since the release of the CDx guideline in China.















Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results







Revenues were RMB126.0 million (US$17.3 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a 4.1% increase from RMB121.1 million for the same period in 2023.







Revenue generated from central laboratory business was RMB39.3 million (US$5.4 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a 23.4% decrease from RMB51.3 million for the same period in 2023, primarily attributable to a decrease in the number of tests, as we continued our transition towards in-hospital testing.



Revenue generated from central laboratory business was RMB39.3 million (US$5.4 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a 23.4% decrease from RMB51.3 million for the same period in 2023, primarily attributable to a decrease in the number of tests, as we continued our transition towards in-hospital testing.



Revenue generated from in-hospital business was RMB43.5 million (US$6.0 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a 50.9% increase from RMB28.8 million for the same period in 2024, driven by an increase in sales volume from existing hospitals and new contracted partner hospitals.



Revenue generated from in-hospital business was RMB43.5 million (US$6.0 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a 50.9% increase from RMB28.8 million for the same period in 2024, driven by an increase in sales volume from existing hospitals and new contracted partner hospitals.



Revenue generated from pharma research and development services was RMB43.3 million (US$5.9 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a 5.6% increase from RMB41.0 million for the same period in 2023, primarily attributable to increased development and testing services performed for our pharma customers.











Cost of revenues was RMB36.6 million (US$5.0 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a 14.8% decrease from RMB43.0 million for the same period in 2023, primarily due to (i) a decrease in cost of central laboratory business, which was in line with the decrease in revenue generated from this business; and (ii) a decrease in amortization expense for all kinds of business.





Gross profit was RMB89.4 million (US$12.3 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a 14.5% increase from RMB78.1 million for the same period in 2023. Gross margin was 71.0% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 64.5% for the same period in 2023. By channel, gross margin of central laboratory business was 84.4% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 81.7% during the same period in 2023, primarily due to the decreased depreciation; gross margin of in-hospital business was 68.0% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 44.8% during the same period in 2023, and such increase was primarily due to an increase in sales volume to high margin hospitals and decreased depreciation and rental cost in relation to our laboratory of Guangzhou headquarters; gross margin of pharma research and development services was 61.7% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 56.9% during the same period of 2023, primarily due to an increase in test volume of higher margin projects.





Non-GAAP gross profit, which excludes depreciation and amortization expenses, was RMB93.6 million (US$12.8 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a 7.5% increase from RMB87.1 million for the same period in 2023. Non-GAAP gross margin was 74.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 71.9% for the same period in 2023. For more details on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.





Operating expenses were RMB171.3 million (US$23.5 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a 29.9% decrease from RMB244.4 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease was primarily driven by budget control measures, including headcount reduction, to improve our operating efficiency.







Research and development expenses were RMB52.2 million (US$7.2 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a 28.6% decrease from RMB73.1 million for the same period in 2023, primarily due to (i) a decrease in the expenditure for detection research, and (ii) a decrease in amortized expense on share-based compensation; and (iii) a decrease in amortized expenses for office building decoration.



Research and development expenses were RMB52.2 million (US$7.2 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a 28.6% decrease from RMB73.1 million for the same period in 2023, primarily due to (i) a decrease in the expenditure for detection research, and (ii) a decrease in amortized expense on share-based compensation; and (iii) a decrease in amortized expenses for office building decoration.



Selling and marketing expenses were RMB46.7 million (US$6.4 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a 6.1% decrease from RMB49.8 million for the same period in 2023, primarily due to a decrease in staff cost resulted from the reorganization of our sales department to improve operating efficiency.



Selling and marketing expenses were RMB46.7 million (US$6.4 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a 6.1% decrease from RMB49.8 million for the same period in 2023, primarily due to a decrease in staff cost resulted from the reorganization of our sales department to improve operating efficiency.



General and administrative expenses were RMB37.3 million (US$5.1 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a 69.3% decrease from RMB121.5 million for the same period in 2023, primarily due to (i) a decrease in amortized expense on share-based compensation; (ii) a decrease in amortized expenses for office building decoration; and (iii) a decrease in impairment expenses for accounts receivables and contract assets resulting from accelerated settlement with customers with long accounts receivable.











Net loss was RMB81.3 million (US$11.1 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to RMB162.2 million for the same period in 2023.





Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash were RMB522.2 million (US$71.5 million) as of December 31, 2024.







Full Year 2024 Financial Results







Revenues were RMB515.8 million (US$70.7 million) for 2024, representing a 4.0% decrease from RMB537.4 million for 2023.







Revenue generated from central laboratory business was RMB175.6 million (US$24.1 million) for 2024, representing a 24.6% decrease from RMB232.8 million for 2023, primarily attributable to a decrease in the number of tests, as we continued our transition towards in-hospital testing.



Revenue generated from central laboratory business was RMB175.6 million (US$24.1 million) for 2024, representing a 24.6% decrease from RMB232.8 million for 2023, primarily attributable to a decrease in the number of tests, as we continued our transition towards in-hospital testing.



Revenue generated from in-hospital business was RMB224.5 million (US$30.8 million) for 2024, representing an 19.0% increase from RMB188.7 million for 2023, driven by an increase in sales volume from existing hospitals and new contracted partner hospitals.



Revenue generated from in-hospital business was RMB224.5 million (US$30.8 million) for 2024, representing an 19.0% increase from RMB188.7 million for 2023, driven by an increase in sales volume from existing hospitals and new contracted partner hospitals.



Revenue generated from pharma research and development services was RMB115.7 million (US$15.8 million) for 2024, remaining relatively stable (decreasing by 0.2%) from RMB115.9 million for 2023.







Cost of revenues was RMB153.4 million (US$21.0 million) for 2024, representing a 11.9% decrease from RMB174.2 million for 2023, primarily due to a decrease in cost of revenues for our central laboratory business, as we continued our transition towards in-hospital testing.





Gross profit remained relatively stable at RMB362.4 million (US$49.6 million) for 2024, compared to RMB363.2 million for the same period in 2023. Gross margin increased to 70.3% for 2024 from 67.6% for 2023.





Non-GAAP gross profit, which excludes depreciation and amortization expenses, was RMB386.3 million (US$52.9 million) for 2024, representing a 3.3% decrease from RMB399.4 million for 2023. Non-GAAP gross margin was 74.9% for 2024, compared to 74.3% for 2023. For more details on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.





Operating expenses were RMB720.0 million (US$98.6 million) for 2024, representing a 30.3% decrease from RMB1,032.5 million for 2023.







Research and development expenses were RMB232.3 million (US$31.8 million) for 2024, representing a 33.1% decrease from RMB347.0 million for 2023, primarily due to (i) a decrease in the expenditure for detection research; (ii) a decrease in amortized expense on share-based compensation; (iii) a decrease in staff cost resulted from the reorganization of our research and development department to improve operating efficiency; and (iv) a decrease in amortized expenses for office building.



Research and development expenses were RMB232.3 million (US$31.8 million) for 2024, representing a 33.1% decrease from RMB347.0 million for 2023, primarily due to (i) a decrease in the expenditure for detection research; (ii) a decrease in amortized expense on share-based compensation; (iii) a decrease in staff cost resulted from the reorganization of our research and development department to improve operating efficiency; and (iv) a decrease in amortized expenses for office building.



Selling and marketing expenses were RMB190.9 million (US$26.2 million) for 2024, representing a 22.9% decrease from RMB247.7 million for 2023, primarily due to (i) a decrease in staff cost resulted from the reorganization of our sales department to improve operating efficiency; (ii) a decrease in marketing and conference fee; (iii) a decrease in amortized expense on share-based compensation; and (iv) a decrease in travel expense.



Selling and marketing expenses were RMB190.9 million (US$26.2 million) for 2024, representing a 22.9% decrease from RMB247.7 million for 2023, primarily due to (i) a decrease in staff cost resulted from the reorganization of our sales department to improve operating efficiency; (ii) a decrease in marketing and conference fee; (iii) a decrease in amortized expense on share-based compensation; and (iv) a decrease in travel expense.



General and administrative expenses were RMB261.6 million (US$35.8 million) for 2024, representing a 40.2% decrease from RMB437.8 million for 2023, primarily due to (i) a decrease in amortized expense on share-based compensation; (ii) a decrease in amortized expenses for office building; (iii) a decrease in staff cost resulted from the reorganization of our general and administrative department to improve operating efficiency; and (iv) a decrease in operating lease.



General and administrative expenses were RMB261.6 million (US$35.8 million) for 2024, representing a 40.2% decrease from RMB437.8 million for 2023, primarily due to (i) a decrease in amortized expense on share-based compensation; (ii) a decrease in amortized expenses for office building; (iii) a decrease in staff cost resulted from the reorganization of our general and administrative department to improve operating efficiency; and (iv) a decrease in operating lease.



Impairment loss on long-lived assets were RMB35.1 million (US$4.8 million) for the year ended December 31, 2024 as a result of the long-lived assets impairment test conducted by the management.







Net loss was RMB346.6 million (US$47.5 million) for 2024, compared to RMB653.7 million for 2023.







Exchange Rate Information







This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to Renminbi are made at a rate of RMB7.2993 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on December 31, 2024, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the Renminbi or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or Renminbi, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.







About Burning Rock







Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR), whose mission is to guard life via science, focuses on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of i) NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients, and ii) cancer early detection, which has moved beyond proof-of-concept R&D into the clinical validation stage.





For more information about Burning Rock, please visit: ir.brbiotech.com.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “target,” “confident” and similar statements. Burning Rock may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Burning Rock’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Burning Rock’s control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Burning Rock does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.







Non-GAAP Measures







In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin, as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance and formulate business plans. However, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.





The Company defines non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding depreciation and amortization. The Company defines non-GAAP gross margin as non-GAAP gross profit divided by its revenue.





The Company believes presenting non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin excluding non-cash impact of depreciation and amortization, in addition to the Company’s GAAP gross profit and gross margin, provides a better understanding of the underlying trends in the Company’s operating business performance.





Reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance.





Contact: IR@brbiotech.com























Selected Operating Data

























As of





























March





31, 2023













June





30, 2023













September





30, 2023













December





31, 2023













March





31, 2024













June 30,









2024













September





30, 2024













December





31, 2024













In-hospital channel:







































































Pipeline partner hospitals



(1)







29









30









29









28









28









29









30









29









Contracted partner hospitals



(2)







49









50









55









59









59









59









61









63











Total number of partner





hospitals









78













80













84













87













87













88













91













92













(1)



Refers to hospitals that are in the process of establishing in-hospital laboratories, laboratory equipment procurement or installation, staff training or pilot testing using the Company’s products.







(2)



Refers to hospitals that have entered into contracts to purchase the Company’s products for use on a recurring basis in their respective in-hospital laboratories the Company helped them establish. Kit revenue is generated from contracted hospitals.







Selected Financial Data

























For the three months ended

























Revenues

















March 31,





2023













June 30,





2023













September 30,





2023













December 31,





2023













March 31,









2024













June 30,









2024













September 30,





2024













December 31,





2024

















(RMB in thousands)















Central laboratory channel





61,804









66,239









53,481









51,288









47,614









48,773









39,984









39,278









In-hospital channel





51,561









53,835









54,496









28,809













57,387









59,872









63,769









43,464









Pharma research and development channel





29,151









26,194









19,589









40,988









20,622









26,888









24,891









43,280











Total revenues









142,516













146,268

















127,566

















121,085













125,623













135,533













128,644













126,022

































For the three months ended

























Gross profit

















March 31,





2023













June 30,





2023













September 30,





2023













December 31,





2023













March 31,









2024













June 30,









2024













September 30,





2024













December 31,





2024

















(RMB in thousands)















Central laboratory channel





48,090









51,876









41,487









41,886













37,002









38,424









33,262









33,153









In-hospital channel





34,409









33,353









35,459









12,910













39,192









44,058









46,580









29,563









Pharma research and development channel





16,273









15,193









8,974









23,317













9,500









12,956









12,004









26,706











Total gross profit













98,772













100,422













85,920













78,113













85,694













95,438













91,846













89,422





































For the three months ended

























Share-based compensation expenses













March 31,





2023













June 30,





2023













September 30,





2023













December 31,





2023













March 31,









2024













June 30,









2024













September 30,





2024













December 31,





2024

















(RMB in thousands)















Cost of revenues





353









627









680









654













596









464









289









520









Research and development expenses





13,612









15,301









12,161









12,401









12,287









12,008









3,180









3,202









Selling and marketing expenses





1,606









3,389









2,848









1,816









508









1,232









1,917









1,353









General and administrative expenses





62,595









18,502









57,704









56,472









55,990









54,407









4,732









2,937











Total share-based compensation expenses













78,166













37,819













73,393













71,343













69,381













68,111













10,118













8,012

























Burning Rock Biotech Limited









Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Loss









(in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)

























For the three months ended

















March





31, 2023





















June





30, 2023





















September





30, 2023





















December





31, 2023





















March





31, 2024





















June





30,





2024





















September





30, 2024





















December





31, 2024





















December





31, 2024

























RMB









RMB









RMB









RMB









RMB









RMB









RMB









RMB









US$













Revenues









142,516

















146,268

















127,566

















121,085

















125,623

















135,533

















128,644

















126,022

















17,265

















Cost of revenues









(43,744









)













(45,846









)













(41,646









)













(42,972









)













(39,929









)













(40,095









)













(36,798









)













(36,600









)













(5,014









)













Gross profit









98,772

















100,422

















85,920

















78,113

















85,694

















95,438

















91,846

















89,422

















12,251

















Operating expenses:















































Research and development expenses





(94,417





)









(95,779





)









(83,701





)









(73,119





)









(65,985





)









(64,952





)









(49,150





)









(52,203





)









(7,152





)









Selling and marketing expenses





(64,774





)









(70,842





)









(62,310





)









(49,785





)









(46,856





)









(48,907





)









(48,411





)









(46,730





)









(6,402





)









General and administrative expenses





(128,039





)









(69,525





)









(118,724





)









(121,533





)









(98,681





)









(92,794





)









(32,874





)









(37,289





)









(5,109





)









Impairment loss on long-lived assets





-













-













-













-













-













-













-













(35,127





)









(4,812





)











Total operating expenses









(287,230









)













(236,146









)













(264,735









)













(244,437









)













(211,522









)













(206,653









)













(130,435









)













(171,349









)













(23,475









)













Loss from operations









(188,458









)













(135,724









)













(178,815









)













(166,324









)













(125,828









)













(111,215









)













(38,589









)













(81,927









)













(11,224









)











Interest income





3,144













5,255













4,018













5,539













4,038













3,187













3,173













1,814













249













Other income (expense), net





599













(118





)









(157





)









160













434













(82





)









1













4,353













596













Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net





(116





)









（210





)









423













(517





)









(13





)









262













(129





)









(220





)









(30





)











Loss before income tax









(184,831









)













(130,797









)













(174,531









)













(161,142









)













(121,369









)













(107,848









)













(35,544









)













(75,980









)













(10,409









)











Income tax expenses





(422





)









(445





)









(450





)









(1,071





)









(180





)









(190





)









(201





)









(5,314





)









(728





)











Net loss









(185,253









)













(131,242









)













(174,981









)













(162,213









)













(121,549









)













(108,038









)













(35,745









)













(81,294









)













(11,137









)













Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders









(185,253









)













(131,242









)













(174,981









)













(162,213









)













(121,549









)













(108,038









)













(35,745









)













(81,294









)













(11,137









)













Loss per share for class A and class B ordinary shares:















































Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted







(1.81









)













(1.28









)













(1.71









)













(1.58









)













(1.19









)













(1.05









)













(0.35









)













(0.79









)













(0.11









)











Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted







(1.81









)













(1.28









)













(1.71









)













(1.58









)













(1.19









)













(1.05









)













(0.35









)













(0.79









)













(0.11









)













Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation:















































Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted





85,065,585













85,151,052













85,000,869













85,071,360













85,219,188













85,271,858













85,902,670













86,036,286













86,036,286













Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted





17,324,848













17,324,848













17,324,848













17,324,848













17,324,848













17,324,848













17,324,848













17,324,848













17,324,848















Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax of nil:















































Foreign currency translation adjustments





(5,659





)









14,829













(1,955





)









(3,026





)









590













940













(4,054





)









6,009













823















Total comprehensive loss









(190,912









)













(116,413









)













(176,936









)













(165,239









)













(120,959









)













(107,098









)













(39,799









)













(75,285









)













(10,314









)













Total comprehensive loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders









(190,912









)













(116,413









)













(176,936









)













(165,239









)













(120,959









)













(107,098









)













(39,799









)













(75,285









)













(10,314









)

























Burning Rock Biotech Limited









Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Loss









(in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)





























For the year ended

















December 31,









2023





















December 31,









2024





















December 31,









2024

























RMB





















RMB





















US$





















Revenues









537,435

















515,822

















70,667

















Cost of revenues









(174,208









)













(153,422









)













(21,020









)













Gross profit









363,227

















362,400

















49,647

















Operating expenses:























Research and development expenses





(347,016





)









(232,290





)









(31,824





)









Selling and marketing expenses





(247,711





)









(190,904





)









(26,154





)









General and administrative expenses





(437,821





)









(261,638





)









(35,844





)









Impairment loss on long-lived assets





-













(35,127





)









(4,812





)











Total operating expenses









(1,032,548









)













(719,959









)













(98,634









)













Loss from operations









(669,321









)













(357,559









)













(48,987









)











Interest income





17,956













12,212













1,673













Other income, net





484













4,706













645













Foreign exchange loss, net





(420





)









(100





)









(14





)











Loss before income tax









(651,301









)













(340,741









)













(46,683









)











Income tax expenses





(2,388





)









(5,885





)









(806





)











Net loss









(653,689









)













(346,626









)













(47,489









)













Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders









(653,689









)













(346,626









)













(47,489









)













Loss per share for class A and class B ordinary shares:























Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted





(6.38





)









(3.37





)









(0.46





)









Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted





(6.38





)









(3.37





)









(0.46





)











Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation:























Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted





85,071,691













85,610,197













85,610,197













Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted





17,324,848













17,324,848













17,324,848















Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil:























Foreign currency translation adjustments





4,189













3,485













477















Total comprehensive loss









(649,500









)













(343,141









)













(47,012









)













Total comprehensive loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders









(649,500









)













(343,141









)













(47,012









)

























Burning Rock Biotech Limited













Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets













(In thousands)

























As of

















December 31,









2023













December 31,









2024













December 31,









2024

















RMB













RMB













US$













ASSETS

































Current assets:































Cash and cash equivalents





615,096









519,849









71,219









Restricted cash





120









2,313









317









Accounts receivable, net





126,858









152,013









20,826









Contract assets, net





22,748









13,855









1,898









Inventories, net





69,020









62,625









8,580









Prepayments and other current assets





50,254









25,963









3,557











Total current assets









884,096













776,618













106,397













Non-current assets:































Equity method investment





337









-









-









Convertible note receivable





5,320









-









-









Property and equipment, net





131,912









47,152









6,460









Operating right-of-use assets





12,284









53,188









7,287









Intangible assets, net





964









421









58









Other non-current assets





5,088









7,926









1,086











Total non-current assets









155,905













108,687













14,891













TOTAL ASSETS









1,040,001













885,305













121,288

























Burning Rock Biotech Limited













Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)













(in thousands)

























As of

















December 31,









2023





















December 31,









2024





















December 31,









2024

























RMB





















RMB





















US$





















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

























Current liabilities:























Accounts payable





18,061













33,747













4,623













Deferred revenue





130,537













117,895













16,152













Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities





104,935













89,498













12,262













Customer deposits





1,197













592













81













Current portion of operating lease liabilities





8,634













24,567













3,366















Total current liabilities









263,364

















266,299

















36,484

















Non-current liabilities:























Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities





3,690













27,754













3,802













Other non-current liabilities





4,537













10,425













1,428















Total non-current liabilities









8,227

















38,179

















5,230

















TOTAL LIABILITIES









271,591

















304,478

















41,714

























Shareholders’ equity:























Class A ordinary shares





116













124













17













Class B ordinary shares





21













21













3













Additional paid-in capital





4,849,337













5,002,255













685,306













Treasury stock





(65,896





)









(63,264





)









(8,667





)









Accumulated deficits





(3,853,635





)









(4,200,261





)









(575,433





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss





(161,533





)









(158,048





)









(21,652





)











Total shareholders’ equity









768,410

















580,827

















79,574

















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY









1,040,001

















885,305

















121,288





























Burning Rock Biotech Limited













Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows













(in thousands)

























For the three months ended

















December 31,









2023













December 31,









2024













December 31,









2024

















RMB













RMB













US$











Net cash (used in) generated from operating activities





(16,019





)









19,062













2,611













Net cash used in investing activities





(328





)









(812





)









(111





)









Net cash used in financing activities





(1,909





)









(74





)









(10





)









Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





(3,277





)









5,739













787















Net



(



decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









(21,533









)













23,915

















3,277















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period





636,749













498,247













68,259















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period









615,216

















522,162

















71,536





















































For the year ended

















December 31,









2023





















December 31,









2024





















December 31,









2024

























RMB





















RMB





















US$



















Net cash used in operating activities





(255,783





)









(92,261





)









(12,640





)









Net cash used in investing activities





(9,300





)









(4,412





)









(604





)









Net cash used in financing activities





(48,832





)









(72





)









(10





)









Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





3,863













3,691













506















Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









(310,052









)













(93,054









)













(12,748









)











Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period





925,268













615,216













84,284















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period









615,216

















522,162

















71,536





























Burning Rock Biotech Limited













Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

























For the three months ended

























March 31,





2023





















June 30,





2023





















September 30,





2023





















December 31,





2023





















March 31,









2024





















June 30,









2024





















September 30,





2024





















December 31,





2024





























(RMB in thousands)

















Gross profit:



























Central laboratory channel





48,090









51,876









41,487









41,886









37,002









38,424









33,262









33,153













In-hospital channel





34,409









33,353









35,459









12,910









39,192









44,058









46,580









29,563













Pharma research and development channel





16,273









15,193









8,974









23,317









9,500









12,956









12,004









26,706















Total gross profit













98,772













100,422













85,920













78,113













85,694













95,438













91,846













89,422

















Add: depreciation and amortization:











































Central laboratory channel





2,567









2,645









2,550









2,414









1,919









1,226









1,277









1,010













In-hospital channel





2,582









2,637









2,751









2,728









1,524









824









798









623













Pharma research and development channel





3,974









3,665









3,863









3,808









3,856









4,417









3,846









2,534















Total depreciation and amortization included in cost of revenues













9,123













8,947













9,164













8,950













7,299













6,467













5,921













4,167

















Non-GAAP gross profit：











































Central laboratory channel





50,657









54,521









44,037









44,300









38,921









39,650









34,539









34,163













In-hospital channel





36,991









35,990









38,210









15,638









40,716









44,882









47,378









30,186













Pharma research and development channel





20,247









18,858









12,837









27,125









13,356









17,373









15,850









29,240















Total non-GAAP gross profit









107,895













109,369

















95,084

















87,063













92,993













101,905













97,767













93,589

















Non-GAAP gross margin：











































Central laboratory channel





82.0%









82.3%









82.3%









86.4%









81.7%









81.3%









86.4%









87.0%













In-hospital channel





71.7%









66.9%









70.1%









54.3%









70.9%









75.0%









74.3%









69.5%













Pharma research and development channel





69.5%









72.0%









65.5%









66.2%









64.8%









64.6%









63.7%









67.6%















Total non-GAAP gross margin









75.7





%













74.8





%













74.5





%













71.9





%













74.0





%













75.2





%













76.0





%













74.3





%





























Burning Rock Biotech Limited













Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

























For the year ended





















December 31,





2023





















December 31,





2024

























(RMB in thousands)

















Gross profit:























Central laboratory channel





183,339









141,841









In-hospital channel





116,131









159,393









Pharma research and development channel





63,757









61,166











Total gross profit













363,227













362,400













Add: depreciation and amortization:



















Central laboratory channel





10,176









5,432









In-hospital channel





10,699









3,769









Pharma research and development channel





15,310









14,653











Total depreciation and amortization included in cost of revenues













36,185













23,854













Non-GAAP gross profit：



















Central laboratory channel





193,515









147,273









In-hospital channel





126,830









163,162









Pharma research and development channel





79,067









75,819











Total non-GAAP gross profit









399,412













386,254













Non-GAAP gross margin：



















Central laboratory channel





83.1%









83.8%









In-hospital channel





67.2%









72.7%









Pharma research and development channel





68.2%









65.5%











Total non-GAAP gross margin









74.3





%













74.9





%









