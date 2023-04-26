Burnham Holdings Inc - (BURCA) Declares $0.22 Dividend

Burnham Holdings Inc - said on April 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 5, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 6, 2023 will receive the payment on June 13, 2023.

At the current share price of $12.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.27%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Burnham Holdings Inc -. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BURCA is 0.25%, a decrease of 30.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.93% to 397K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WMMAX - Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fund holds 214K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 218K shares, representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BURCA by 3.12% over the last quarter.

Royce Micro-cap Trust holds 117K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GCASX - The Gabelli Small Cap Growth Fund holds 65K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares, representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BURCA by 11.91% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 2K shares.

