Burned By ChargePoint Stock? Why Enphase Is a Better Stock to Buy and Hold

ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) dropped three really bad pieces of news on Nov. 16, compounding its already serious struggles. In this video, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall breaks down this bad news (involving two sudden senior executive changes and a bad revenue miss) and explains why investors looking for a beaten-down stock to profit from the growth of electric vehicles should buy Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) instead.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Nov. 17, 2023. The video was published on Nov. 18, 2023.

Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Enphase Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.