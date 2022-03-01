Burn-out cargo ship with luxury cars sinks off Portugal's Azores

LISBON, March 1 (Reuters) - A burn-out cargo ship carrying thousands of luxury cars, including Porsches and Bentleys, has sunk off the Portuguese Azores archipelago neary two weeks after it caught fire, the captain of the nearest port on the island of Faial said on Tuesday.

