Burmese sapphire and Colombian emeralds to dazzle at Geneva auction

A Burmese sapphire and Colombian emeralds will be among the highlights at Sotheby's autumn sale in Geneva in November.

An Art Deco bracelet by Cartier, with a Burmese sapphire flanked by two diamonds, is estimated to fetch between $2 and $3 million, a Sotheby's expert said.

Designed in 1927, the Burmese sapphire is laboratory-certified "royal blue", with two pear-shaped diamonds on the bracelet.

"(It is) the best you can really expect within Burmese stones ... Cartier has not spared any effort in creating this fantastic jewel at the time," said Sotheby's Europe Jewellery Chairman, Daniela Mascetti.

Another star lot at the Nov. 13 auction will be an emerald and diamond necklace, also by Cartier, estimated to fetch between $3.5 and $4.5 million.

Once owned by Princess Salimah Aga Khan, it features seven Colombian emeralds.

