Burlington Stores's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Burlington Stores.

Looking at options history for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $224,965 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $2,687,578.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $247.5 to $280.0 for Burlington Stores over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Burlington Stores options trades today is 406.43 with a total volume of 6,960.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Burlington Stores's big money trades within a strike price range of $247.5 to $280.0 over the last 30 days.

Burlington Stores Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BURL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $22.7 $21.4 $22.09 $260.00 $1.4M 900 674 BURL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $12.7 $11.6 $12.15 $280.00 $815.5K 487 922 BURL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $12.2 $11.8 $11.8 $280.00 $295.0K 487 250 BURL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/22/24 $1.85 $1.75 $1.75 $260.00 $87.5K 112 1.9K BURL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/22/24 $2.0 $1.8 $1.8 $260.00 $78.6K 112 2.3K

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Inc is off-price retailer offering an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise including: women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats. Company sell a broad selection of desirable, first-quality, current-brand, labeled merchandise acquired directly from nationally recognized manufacturers and other suppliers. Company sell product in category such as Ladies apparel, Accessories and shoes, Home, Mens apparel, Kids apparel and baby and Outerwear.

Where Is Burlington Stores Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 273,635, the BURL's price is up by 1.03%, now at $271.8. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 5 days. What The Experts Say On Burlington Stores

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $280.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Burlington Stores options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

