Burlington Stores: A Buy Rating Amidst Favorable Market Dynamics and Optimistic Full-Year Guidance

Analyst Paul Lejuez of Citi maintained a Buy rating on Burlington Stores (BURL – Research Report), with a price target of $258.00.

Paul Lejuez has given his Buy rating due to a combination of factors that suggest Burlington Stores is poised for a positive performance. Despite a deceleration in foot traffic growth from the fourth quarter to the first quarter, which aligns with trends observed across the off-price retail sector, Lejuez anticipates management could maintain its full-year earnings guidance. This perspective is bolstered by the stock being less crowded from an investor standpoint compared to its peers, which could lead to a stronger upside if management can deliver reassuring comments on recent trends, especially since Burlington Stores reports a week after competitors, benefitting from potentially more favorable weather impacts.

Furthermore, Lejuez’s confidence is reflected in his EPS estimates, which, while slightly reduced for FY24 due to lower sales in Q1 and anticipated weather effects, still align with the company’s guidance. The expectation that management will reiterate its full-year guidance on comps and EPS adds to the stability of the stock’s outlook. His projection of a significant expected share price return underlines the potential for growth, making his Buy rating a reflection of a cautiously optimistic outlook for Burlington Stores amidst current market dynamics.

In another report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $240.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BURL in relation to earlier this year.

Burlington Stores (BURL) Company Description:

Burlington Stores, Inc. offers selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise, including: women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, home, coats, beauty, toys and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

