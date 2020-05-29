Burlington Stores Stock Could Rise to $250 on Retail’s Woes

Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL) suffered in the first quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales at the deep discounter were cut in half because its stores were closed and it had no e-commerce strategy to speak of to offset the losses.

Wall Street, though, thinks Burlington will bounce back sharply because of the plight of the rest of the retail industry.

Image source: Getty Images.

Making the best of a bad situation

Citi analyst Paul Lejuez raised his price target on the discounter to $250 from $205 per share, a 22% increase, because it is now presented with a target-rich buying opportunity.

The shutdown orders that essentially allowed only corporate giants like Walmart and Target to remain open, while forcing specialty retailers and department stores to close, ensured an excess of inventory at those stores will need to be dumped.

Also, a number of retailers went bankrupt during the pandemic and will either have to greatly reduce their footprint while reorganizing or will liquidate their merchandise. In either case, discounters like Burlington can swoop in to purchase merchandise that it can then sell for a profit in its stores.

Lejuez expects the entire off-price retail segment to do well, suggesting investors should also keep an eye on TJX and Ross Stores, but Thefly.com reports the analyst told clients in a note he expects Burlington to especially benefit because it may develop a lot of new relationships with vendors.

10 stocks we like better than Burlington Stores

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Burlington Stores wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends The TJX Companies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.