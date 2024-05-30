Burlington Stores Shares Climb After Announcing Profit Growth In Q1

(RTTNews) - Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) shares are gaining more than 18 percent on Thursday morning trade after the off-price retailer of branded apparel, footwear, and accessories announced a surge in first-quarter profit on revenue growth.

The quarterly profit was $78.52 million or $1.22 per share compared to $32.75 million or $0.50 per share a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $2.361 billion, from $2.136 billion last year. Comparable store sales were up 2 percent.

Currently, shares are at $236.83, up 18.20 percent from the previous close of 200.36 on a volume of 2,492,212.

