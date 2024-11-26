Burlington Stores sees FY24 adjusted EPS $7.76-$7.96, consensus $7.92

Sees FY24 total sales up 9%-10% on top of the 10% increase for the 52-weeks ended January 27, 2024; this assumes comparable store sales will increase approximately 2%, on top of the 4% increase for the 52-weeks ended January 27, 2024. Expects CapEx, net of landlord allowances, to be $750M and to open 101 net new stores in FY24.
